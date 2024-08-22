Tia Booth and husband Taylor Mock are gearing up to expand their family!

“BIG BROTHER TATUM,” Booth, 33, and Mock, 32, captioned a Thursday, August 22, Instagram video of their son Tatum, 19 months.

In the clip, Booth and Mock sat on a picnic blanket in a park as she held Tatum. She handed the toddler over to Mock, who noticed Tatum’s sweater read “Big Bro.”

Booth, who appeared on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season 22 of The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise season 5, received special support from her fellow reality TV alums in the comments section.

“I can’t wait 🤗 🥰,” Raven Gates, Booth’s longtime friend long before they each joined Bachelor Nation, gushed via Instagram comment.

Elyse Dehlbom replied, “Congratulations Tia what an exciting few years!!!”

Annaliese Puccini and other Bachelor Nation stars also shared their well-wishes, though it was Caroline Lunny who was the first to know about Booth and Mock’s baby on board.

“[Caroline] was the first person we got to tell in person,” Booth wrote via Instagram on Thursday, sharing footage from the moment. “Our waiter came over right as she was crying.”

Booth and Mock have been together since 2021.

“He got the balls one day to try to hit on me and get me to hang out with him, and I was like, ‘Sweetie, I’m going on Bachelor in Paradise. I’ll see you later,’” Booth recalled on the “Click Bait” podcast in October 2021. “Then after I got home, I was like, ‘Damn, this freaking dude has been right here trying this whole time, which is all I asked for on the show.’ So then I gave it a shot and we’ve been good.”

After one year of dating, Mock proposed in the middle of the Bachelor Live on Stage show in April 2022. Two months later, Booth announced her pregnancy with Tatum.

“While I wish I could tell my dad all the good news in person, it brings me peace that he knows about it long before I do,” she wrote via Instagram in June 2022, referring to her late father. “Welcoming a new little life while mourning the loss of another proves that high emotions can exist simultaneously, and I have no doubt my dad had a hand in this. Happy heavenly Father’s Day to the first man I ever loved and Happy soon-to-be Father’s Day to my forever.”

Booth gave birth to Tatum in December 2022, one year before she and Mock tied the knot.