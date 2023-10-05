Raven Gates can’t wait to celebrate her longtime BFF Tia Booth in Mexico — but she’s not excited her kids are staying home.

“Having major anxiety leaving my kids but I know they’re in good hands,” Gates, 32, wrote via her Instagram Story on Thursday, October 5, sharing a clip of herself sipping tea at the airport.

Gates — who shares sons Gates Zev, 20 months, and Max, 2 months, with husband Adam Gottschalk — then added: “See you in Cabo, @tiarachel91” with a side kiss emoji and bride emoji.

Booth, 32, was quick to reshare Gates’ airport post, noting how stylish Gates looked early in the morning. “You got no business looking this good sis,” Booth captioned the image along with a heart eyes emoji.

Booth teased that unlike Gates, who had perfectly curled hair and natural makeup, she was barely alive on her flight from Nashville to Cabo. The bride arrived at the Tennessee airport by 4 a.m.

“Me currently,” Booth wrote via her Instagram Story, wearing a hooded sweatshirt, white heart-shaped sunglasses and carrying a fanny pack.

Gates, who was coming from Texas for the festive weekend, proceeded to take fans along for the rest of her travel day.

“Breakfast of champions,” she joked while holding up a McDonald’s breakfast sandwich before takeoff. Gates then revealed she got “lucky” with a whole row of seats to herself on the early flight.

Related: Bachelor Nation Stars Who Found BFFs on the Show More than they bargained for! Andi Dorfman, Sean Lowe, Hannah Brown and Colton Underwood had mixed success when it comes to finding love within the Bachelor franchise, but one thing they all have in common is they met lifelong friends while appearing on the reality shows. The First Time author, for one, explained his bond with ex Becca Kufrin […]

Fans met Gates on season 21 of The Bachelor. She then appeared on season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise where she found The One in Gottschalk, 33. The twosome tied the knot in April 2021.

Booth made her Bachelor Nation debut one season after Gates, competing on season 22 of the original dating series. She then starred on seasons 5 and 7 of Bachelor in Paradise. Booth eventually found love with now-fiancé Taylor Mock, who proposed in April 2022.

Related: Celebrity Bridesmaids! Stars Who've Helped Out at Weddings Cue the chiffon! Even celebs lend their help to pals and siblings when it comes to their big day. Take a look at these A-listers who served as bridesmaids in the past, including the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, Taylor Swift, Sofia Vergara, Jessica Simpson, Eva Longoria and many more.

While both Gates and Booth were Bachelor contestants, they met years before going on reality TV. The ladies hail from small towns in Arkansas, where their connection began.

During Gates’ first pregnancy, Booth was there to celebrate at the October 2021 baby shower. “My little baby mama💙 I’ve been inspired by this gal since the day we met, and it’s wild to think I wouldn’t be where I am now without her,” Booth wrote via Instagram at the time, gushing over Gates’ friendship. “We’ve been through so many seasons of life together, but seeing you as a mama is gonna be the best one yet! I love you, sister!! God Bless the broken road that led us to where we are! #babyG.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Gates returned the favor in October 2022, toasting Booth’s first pregnancy. Booth and Mock, 28, welcomed their son, Tatum, in December 2022.

“Oh Baby!! Showering @tiarachel91 today was something so special. I will never forget sitting across the table from Tia at our favorite restaurant in Little Rock (Waaaay before the Bachelor 🌹 ) and telling her that one day we would be wives and mothers,” Gates captioned a series of Instagram snaps that October. “Now here we are as moms & (soon to be) wives. It seems like all we did was blink! & here we are. Right where we both prayed we’d be one day. We learned to enjoy every season of life so far. & Finally we’re at the stage in life we wanted most!! The best season yet!”