Sharing her symptoms. Ashley Iaconetti gave a candid look at how her skin has changed amid her first pregnancy.

“The pregnancy acne hit hard this week,” the Bachelor alum, 33, captioned a Monday, July 19, Instagram Story video. “Two weeks ago, I was almost completely clear. I’ve never had forehead acne before.”

In addition to showing her face from all angles, the Virginia native gave a glimpse of her signature daily activity: binging Grey’s Anatomy on the couch.

“I would give you more content and document my day, but this is pretty much what makes up my very day,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum joked. “Just sitting on the couch trying to get through it. I do all my work from the couch too when I’m not stalling. [Jade Roper] told me the first trimester is really all about surviving. And that coming from someone so strong means a lot to me!”

The Bachelor: Winter Games alum and her husband, Jared Haibon, announced on Thursday, July 15, that their first child is on the way, and Iaconetti exclusively told Us Weekly about her “persistent” morning sickness.

“I can’t do anything,” the journalist explained to Us. “Crackers and ginger ale, that’s just total BS. I need … carbs. Like, I wake up, I have a short stack of pancakes, five out of seven mornings. Grilled cheese, anything greasy and heavy is what would help the best.”

On Saturday, July 18, the expectant star posted a silly selfie, writing, “My 98-year-old grandmother told me, if I find myself getting uglier throughout my pregnancy, I’m having a girl. If I find myself becoming more beautiful, I’m having a boy. So what do you guys think I’m having?”

Roper, 34, commented, “We are going with a girl,” while fellow Bachelor Nation member Amanda Stanton wrote, “I have two girls and can confirm your grandma is correct.” As for Married at First Sight’s Jamie Otis, she replied, “You’re [sic] grandma ain’t wrong, but honestly, I looked just as bad with my boy — maybe even worse!”

Haibon, 32, sweetly wrote, “The only ugly thing in this photo is that Giants shirt.”

The Rhode Island native has been doting on Iaconetti, the Bachelorette alum exclusively told Us on Thursday. “I’m doing as much as she wants to,” he explained. “I’m here for whatever she needs, like … going to CVS.”