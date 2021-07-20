Bekah Martinez needs a new nanny. The Bachelor alum revealed on Monday, July 19, that her babysitter quit “due to personal reasons.”

The California native, 26, noted on her Instagram Story that her nanny’s departure had “nothing to do with [her] relationship” with Martinez, her boyfriend, Grayston Leonard, and their kids, Ruth, 2, and Franklin, 13 months.

“I’m honestly just so devastated,” the “Chatty Broads” podcast cohost said. “Because I really loved her, and the kids really loved her. Ruth was asking if she was coming today last night, and I just couldn’t hold it together. I don’t know. Today is a rough day. I’m really overwhelmed about having to start over in the process of finding someone to help.”

The former ABC personality didn’t expect to “feel so emotional,” writing, “I was so nervous about bringing someone new into our family and we just adore her. She truly became my friend and Ruth in particular always looked forward to seeing her. I will really, really miss her being a part of our daily life.”

Martinez announced in March that she was hiring a part-time babysitter and felt “guilty” over the decision.

“Basically, all of 2021 so far I’ve pretty much had a breakdown every week. I just feel like I’m spread so thin and something’s gotta give,” the former reality star told her Instagram followers at the time. “It feels like I’m always neglecting something. I came to the realization that I’m not superwoman. It’s also really hard to come to that realization because it’s hard to realize that I need help. Especially right now, what I need help with is my kids. And it’s really hard for me to admit that.”

Martinez pointed out that since she used to be a nanny, she had a “superiority complex” and didn’t think that she would need any help with her own children.

“They deserve to have someone’s undivided attention, and you deserve time to get your s–t done that you need to get done,” she concluded at the time. “I think it’s a good step in the right direction of letting go my control. And hopefully taking stress off my plate and hopefully, I don’t know, giving my kids something special too.”

Martinez and Leonard, 32, welcomed Ruth and Franklin in February 2019 and June 2020, respectively.