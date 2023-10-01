Will you accept this painted rose? The Bachelor alums Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Luyendyk (née Burnham)’s daughter Alessi, 4, coincidentally painted red roses — seemingly without knowing how her parents met.

Lauren, 31, posted a video to her Instagram Story on Saturday, September 30, of Alessi intently painting the flowers on an easel.

“There’s roses!” Lauren exclaimed in the video. “You made these all by yourself? I’m so impressed.”

Alessi, with a paintbrush in hand, replied that she’s painting another rose.

Related: Alessi's Baby Album: Pictures of Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham's Daughter Bachelor baby! Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham became the proud parents of their daughter, Alessi, in May 2019 and have been posting pictures of the little one ever since. “We have a healthy, BEAUTIFUL baby girl 6lbs, 13oz 20cm long,” the race car driver revealed on his Instagram Story at the time after documenting […]

“She did roses! imagine that,” Lauren wrote on the video, with a red rose emoji.

Arie also shared videos of Alessi painting roses while listening to Taylor Swift‘s classic hits. “The best little painter,” he captioned one clip.

It’s safe to say the pre-kindergartner doesn’t yet know just how meaningful roses are to her parents.

Bachelor nation fans first met Arie, 42, in 2012 when he vied for Emily Maynard’s heart on The Bachelorette season 8. He ended the show as her runner-up. Five years later, the Netherlands native returned to the ABC franchise when he was cast as the lead for The Bachelor season 22 — and met Lauren.

While the race car driver gave his final rose to Becca Kufrin, he broke things off with her after the show wrapped to pursue a relationship with Lauren. (Becca welcomed son Benson with fellow Bachelor in Paradise alum and fiancé Thomas Jacobs in September.)

Related: Bachelor’s Arie Luyendyk and Wife Lauren’s Relationship Timeline A love story like no other! Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are beating the reality TV odds. Luyendyk Jr. and Burnham met while filming season 22 of The Bachelor, which aired in 2018. Though he initially picked Becca Kufrin to be his final rose recipient, he later broke off their engagement to explore his […]

Lauren and Arie got engaged during the live After the Final Rose episode in March 2018 and tied the knot in Hawaii in January 2019. The ceremony was officiated by Chris Harrison, who was The Bachelor host at the time.

“Ever since we’ve gotten together, we wanted to fast-forward to this day,” Arie told Us Weekly at the time. “It’s been a year. That’s kind of crazy ‘cause I remember a year ago we were doing ‘happy couples [weekend on The Bachelor]’ and talking about getting married and wanting to do that, even last year, so it’s awesome that the day is finally here.”

Us broke the news in November 2018 that the pair were welcoming their first child together. Four months after the wedding, Alessi was born.

“We have a healthy, BEAUTIFUL baby girl 6lbs, 13oz 20cm long,” Arie wrote on his Instagram Story at the time. “Mommy and baby are doing great, we are so incredibly happy.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Lauren Burnham, Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Twins' Baby Album Built-in BFFs! Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s twins, Senna and Lux, have shared many sweet moments since their June 2021 arrival. The Shades of Rose designer gave birth to the little ones via C-section. Her husband wrote via Instagram at the time: “@Luyendyktwins are here. Momma and babies are doing great, and everything went […]

After Lauren suffered a miscarriage in 2020, the pair expanded their family and welcomed twins Senna and Lux in June 2021.

“@Luyendyktwins are here!” Arie wrote via Instagram Story at the time. “Momma and babies are doing great, and everything went smoothly. Spending time cherishing these moments, thank you all for all the support.”