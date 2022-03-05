Family of four! Liz Sandoz and her husband, Vito Presta, welcomed their second child on Wednesday, March 2.

Toula Vita Presta was born at 4:30 p.m. and weighed 7 pounds and 2 ounces, the Bachelor alum, 35, exclusively told Us Weekly on Saturday, March 5.

“The birth went perfectly. It was everything I had hoped and prayed for,” Sandoz said. “Although it was the hardest thing I’ve done in my life, we could not have asked for a better experience.”

The second-time mom said that she is “feeling great,” adding that she’s “trying to really rest and take advantage that we have family to help so I can fully recover.”

The Bachelor season 21 alum continued, noting that, “Postpartum is such an essential time to rest and bond with baby and I am so blessed that I am able to do that.”

Sandoz announced in September 2021 that she was pregnant with baby No. 2. “Baby Presta coming March 2022!!” the Nevada native captioned an Instagram photo with Presta, their dog and their daughter, Jovie, now 18 months. “We are so excited to share the news of our expanding family with you. It’s been a wild ride the last 6 months and we are now almost halfway through this pregnancy! We are excited, nervous and have no idea what to do with two under 2.”

The social media upload came one year after Sandoz gave birth to Jovie, and the infant spent one week in the NICU.

“She is such a strong fighter and has wowed the doctors with her ability to overcome since day one,” the “Miraculous Mamas” star explained via Instagram in September 2020. “We are still processing this last week and going to take some time together as a family to soak everything in since this is the first time we get to be all together as a family.”

Sandoz experienced a miscarriage prior to conceiving her first child, which the doula called “a letdown” in a December 2019 podcast episode.

“I feel at peace about it, but when I do talk about it I get really emotional because I’ve never been pregnant before,” the Bachelor Nation member told her listeners. “It was the couple weeks of the positive tests and the excitement and ordering things. I already had our nursery wallpaper picked out, you know? It is such a letdown. And then I feel stupid for crying because it was a chemical pregnancy, it’s like nothing was ever really there. Which I know is ridiculous.”

Presta chimed in, “We’re going to keep trying [to conceive].”

Sandoz married the concrete contractor in February 2019 in Montana. The following month, the former reality star exclusively told Us Weekly that she was “smitten” after her first date with her partner.

“I am so excited to be married to my best friend and have him to experience life with. He really is my better half and I know we are going to grow and learn so much together in this life,” the former ABC personality said in March 2019. “I think the biggest piece of advice I’ve heard is to stay curious and love each other. We will be learning about each other forever.”

