Bachelor alum Michelle Money revealed her daughter, Brielle, had a setback in the hospital after brain surgery following a skateboarding accident.

“Rough day today,” Money, 39, wrote on her Instagram Stories on Friday, April 3 as she left the intensive care unit wearing a facemask. “The hospital is taking all precautions and being very strict about parents visiting. One parent per 24 hour period. Brielles brain pressure is still not consistent and every day that goes by is so lonely. I miss her so much.”

The 15-year-old has been on life support in the ICU since Monday, March 30, after suffering a fractured skull in what her mom described as a “terrible skateboarding accident.” She later underwent surgery to relieve swelling on her brain.

Earlier on Friday, Money’s ex-husband and Brielle’s father, Ryan Money, shared a CT scan of his daughter’s head along with some other pics from the hospital and wrote that the imaging “gave us a bunch of good news.”

“The bruising and swelling in Brie’s head has gone down. No new swelling. Also, Brie had a blood clot in her jugular, the angiogram showed the blood is now flowing through that vein,” he wrote, adding that Michelle went into the hospital to be with their daughter on Thursday night as “Brielle had the worst night since she has been there.”

“The pressure in her brain was almost twice as high as it has ever been. It was a rough night and definitely for the 2 steps forward she had with the Scans yesterday this was a step back,” he added in the post that Michelle also shared. “The doctors are not sure why this happened and have been working on her all morning. She had a lot of fluid in her lungs and they sucked that out, along with congestion in her sinuses. Brie is definitely at risk of infection. They have her on antibiotics but this also has its negative side effects.”

“They have since got her pressure down a bit but are giving her much larger doses of medicine,” Ryan concluded. “They said that if her numbers get up that high again they will have to put her in a deeper comatose state/ medically induced coma. They have been trying to wean her off of these drugs and it does not seem like that is going to happen today. – we have had a bit of negative news today. Been a tough one. – THANK YOU again for your prayers – we are using them up.”

Michelle, who appeared on Brad Womack’s second season of The Bachelor in 2011, also said that she was trying to focus on the positive and shared three good things that happened on Friday.

“I had a really good convo with Brielle today. I had a few really great convos with Brielle today. It’s funny how much easier it is to talk to our kids when they’re totally sedated,” she said with an ironic laugh.

Then she talked about her “sweet friend” Luke Bradey, who rode up to the hospital with a group of friends of her ex-husband’s to show support for Brielle. “It was so emotional and beautiful to see them all come together for her,” the Bachelor Pad alum said.

“The other really good thing that I cannot get over is how incredibly supportive my boyfriend Mike [Weir] is,” she continued. “When I get home, there is a bath drawn, there is food ready for me. He has coffee for me in the morning, he makes sure that I get a little bit of exercise in, he gets me outside, he keeps me focused, he brings me a shake in the morning for breakfast. He’s, like, so nurturing and supportive and loving I could not do this without him and I am eternally grateful for my amazing boyfriend.”