A trio of tykes! Bar Refaeli gave birth to her third child with her husband, Adi Ezra, Us Weekly can confirm.

The model, 34, revealed the happy news in an Instagram post on Saturday, January 18. “This is what real GLAM looks like,” she captioned a photo of herself dressed in a hospital gown in the maternity ward. “3rd baby in 3.5 years. 🐣🐣🐣#FamilyIsEverything Life is beautiful ♥️.”

Refaeli announced in June 2019 that she and the businessman, 44, were expecting baby No. 3 on friend Assi Azar’s Instagram. When the TV host, 40, asked her to speak about their Carolina Lemke partnership, Refaeli simply said in Hebrew, “I’m pregnant.”

Azar asked if she was serious, then went on to tell his followers: “Wasn’t she just pregnant a second ago? I’m so happy for her — if it’s true. She looks a little pregnant, she does. Why does she need three kids anyway?”

The supermodel and her husband tied the knot in 2015 and started growing their family the following year. Liv, 3, arrived in August 2016, followed by Elle, 2, in October 2017. When her youngest arrived, she told Us Weekly in a statement: “Our hearts are full of love right now, as I am excited to announce I am a mom of two. We welcomed Liv’s little sister, Elle, into the world on Friday, October 20th at 20:50 pm, weighing 3 kilos. … We are all happy, healthy and eager to start this new chapter in our lives.”

In August, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, who dated Leonardo DiCaprio from 2005 to 2009, showed off her baby bump in a red bikini on Instagram. She captioned the summer shot: “Until I give birth, if you look for me — this is where I’ll be.”

Later that same month, the pregnant star cradled her budding belly at the Venice Film Festival, walking the red carpet in a black gown. “Venice was fun,” she captioned an Instagram upload of her outfit at the time. “Back to making pancakes for the kids.”