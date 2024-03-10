Tessa Hilton (née Gräfin von Walderdorff) is now a mom of three.

Tessa, 30, and husband Barron Hilton welcomed their third child, a son named Apollo Winter, on Friday, March 8. Tessa shared a black-and-white photo of the newborn via Instagram on Sunday, March 8, which she captioned, “Apollo Winter Hilton 🩵 03.08.2024 🩵”

Rachel Zoe, fashion designer and friend of the couple, commented on the post, “Angel baby!!!!!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ from angel parents.” Barron’s sister Nicky Hilton and aunt Kyle Richards each commented on the post as well with several heart emojis.

Tessa and Barron, 34, are already parents to son Caspian Barron, 16 months, and daughter Milou Alizée, 3. The couple announced via Instagram in September 2023 that they were expecting a “third little angel” to join their family.

It appears that Milou and her newest little brother will share a birthday month, as the eldest child was born on March 11, 2020, one year after the couple tied the knot in St. Barts. Tessa and Barron welcomed their second child in early September 2022.

“We are over the moon to welcome our little boy, Caspian Barron Hilton,” the couple told Us Weekly at the time. “Milou is so excited to be a big sister!” The family celebrated Caspian’s first birthday a year later with a series of photos and videos shared via Instagram.

“Happy 1st Birthday to our darling, smiley, sweetest, most loving and enchanting little prince, Caspian. I am so lucky you chose me to be your mother 💙,” Tessa captioned the post.

Apollo’s birth announcement comes after Barron’s sister Paris Hilton celebrated her son Phoenix’s 1st birthday in February. “It’s Phoenix’s first birthday and we have a ‘Sliving Under the Sea’ theme,” Hilton, 42, said via Instagram Story at the time. “I’m so excited. I’ve thrown amazing birthday parties my whole life, so now to be able to do this for my little boy is just such a special memory.”

Paris shares Phoenix and daughter London with her husband Carter Reum. The couple welcomed Phoenix via surrogate in January 2023 while London arrived via gestational carrier in November that same year.

“Being a mom is something that I’ve always dreamed about. It’s been the most special and incredible experience of my life,” Hilton exclusively told Us Weekly in her August 2023 cover story. “To have [worked] so hard [to] build this beautiful life and be able to give my son just the most magical experiences and adventures — I can’t wait for all of that.”