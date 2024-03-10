Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity Moms

Tessa Hilton Welcomes Baby No. 3 With Husband Barron Hilton

By
Tessa Hilton Welcomes Third Child Son Apollo Winter with Husband Barron Hilton
Barron Hilton and Tessa Hilton Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Tessa Hilton (née Gräfin von Walderdorff) is now a mom of three.

Tessa, 30, and husband Barron Hilton welcomed their third child, a son named Apollo Winter, on Friday, March 8. Tessa shared a black-and-white photo of the newborn via Instagram on Sunday, March 8, which she captioned, “Apollo Winter Hilton 🩵 03.08.2024 🩵”

Rachel Zoe, fashion designer and friend of the couple, commented on the post, “Angel baby!!!!!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ from angel parents.” Barron’s sister Nicky Hilton and aunt Kyle Richards each commented on the post as well with several heart emojis.

Tessa and Barron, 34, are already parents to son Caspian Barron, 16 months, and daughter Milou Alizée, 3. The couple announced via Instagram in September 2023 that they were expecting a “third little angel” to join their family.

The Hilton Family’s Next Generation- Get to Know Paris, Nicky and Barron’s Children in Photos - 350

Related: Meet the Hilton Family’s Next Generation in Photos

It appears that Milou and her newest little brother will share a birthday month, as the eldest child was born on March 11, 2020, one year after the couple tied the knot in St. Barts. Tessa and Barron welcomed their second child in early September 2022.

Tessa Hilton Welcomes Third Child Son Apollo Winter with Husband Barron Hilton
Tessa Hilton Courtesy of Tessa Hilton/Instagram

“We are over the moon to welcome our little boy, Caspian Barron Hilton,” the couple told Us Weekly at the time. “Milou is so excited to be a big sister!” The family celebrated Caspian’s first birthday a year later with a series of photos and videos shared via Instagram.

“Happy 1st Birthday to our darling, smiley, sweetest, most loving and enchanting little prince, Caspian. I am so lucky you chose me to be your mother 💙,” Tessa captioned the post.

eyelashes

Deal of the Day

Get 40% Off This Lash Serum to Visibly Lengthen In Just 3 Weeks View Deal

Celebrities Who Have Babysat Other Stars

Related: Celebrities Who Have Babysat Other Stars

Apollo’s birth announcement comes after Barron’s sister Paris Hilton celebrated her son Phoenix’s 1st birthday in February. “It’s Phoenix’s first birthday and we have a ‘Sliving Under the Sea’ theme,” Hilton, 42, said via Instagram Story at the time. “I’m so excited. I’ve thrown amazing birthday parties my whole life, so now to be able to do this for my little boy is just such a special memory.”

Paris shares Phoenix and daughter London with her husband Carter Reum. The couple welcomed Phoenix via surrogate in January 2023 while London arrived via gestational carrier in November that same year.

“Being a mom is something that I’ve always dreamed about. It’s been the most special and incredible experience of my life,” Hilton exclusively told Us Weekly in her August 2023 cover story. “To have [worked] so hard [to] build this beautiful life and be able to give my son just the most magical experiences and adventures — I can’t wait for all of that.”

In this article

Paris Hilton’s Quotes About Freezing Eggs and Having Kids Over the Years

Paris Hilton

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!