The end of a chapter. Bekah Martinez revealed on Tuesday, June 1, that she will no longer be breast-feeding her 2-year-old daughter, Ruth.

“It’s hard to believe I’m writing this, but my tandem nursing and breast-feeding journey with Ruth is officially over,” the Bachelor alum, 26, who is also the mother of son Franklin, 11 months, captioned an Instagram slideshow of nursing shots. “It’s bittersweet. We spent 26 wonderful months of doing ‘boobie’ together, but it was definitely time. I had gotten to the point where my toes were curling every time she’d latch; I felt extremely annoyed at her whenever she asked to nurse, and it just wasn’t fair to either of us anymore.”

The California native received supportive direct messages from her followers that gave her the “courage to assert boundaries and wean with confidence,” she added. “Now, after a week of weaning, we’re way past the toughest moments and it’s been AMAZING to just cuddle with her without the need to latch!! But oh, we did have some sweet moments together.”

The former reality star clarified that she felt no regrets in sharing photos from her nursing experience over the years, explaining, “I’m proud of our journey and I’ll always look back happily on the times my body fed and comforted my baby girl. I would’ve gone twice as long if both of us were still happy with it! F–k people who think nursing a 4-year-old is weird or gross. It’s been normal around the world since the beginning of time.”

The “Chatty Broads” podcast cohost hinted last month that she was on the fence about continuing to nurse her eldest child.

“Honestly so over tandem nursing but so scared of the weaning process,” the former ABC personality captioned May Instagram selfies with Ruth and Franklin. “At this point, I could be done with breast-feeding altogether. I’m scared of how Ruth will react when she’s not allowed to have boob when Frank is nursing. It does not go well.”

The candid caption came one week after Martinez and her partner, Grayston Leonard, took a family vacation with their little ones, which left the Bachelor Nation member “TOUCHED OUT and OVER breast-feeding.”

She and Leonard, 32, started their family in February 2019, and Martinez has been vocal ever since about the benefits of breast-feeding Ruth. “There’s nothing f–king weird about a 2-year-old still nursing,” she previously wrote via Instagram. “It’s bonding time, soothing time and boosts the immune system. It’s only weird if you’ve still got it in your head that breasts are inherently sexual, even between mother and child and if that’s the case, who’s the weird one?”