Below Deck‘s Kate Chastain isn’t making dating a priority since welcoming son Sullivan.

“I don’t do it because I don’t have time,” Chastain, 41, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting her partnership with Dramamine. “And frankly, if I want to pay the nanny, I’m usually using her so I can go get a massage [or] go lay by the pool.”

Chastain noted she would make an exception though, adding, “It would have to be somebody pretty special that I would pay $30 an hour to hang out with them.”

One year after giving birth to Sullivan, Chastain is still figuring out how she would navigate letting someone new into their lives.

“We’ll cross that bridge when we get there. But honestly, his first four years of life — is he really going to remember any of this? No,” she said. “So when he starts remembering things, I’ll definitely be more cautious if that’s the case.”

Chastain announced that she was expecting a child in December 2022. She opened up about her plans to raise the baby on her own before Chastain welcomed Sullivan in May 2023. Since expanding her family, the Bravo personality told Us she doesn’t have plans to have more kids right now.

“I feel like my family — I do feel like it’s a family now. I did consider my dog my child before I had a baby, but now it feels like a family,” she said about whether she would have more children. “[I] don’t miss the newborn snuggles because these toddler snuggles are pretty cute, too.”

Chastain has also grown closer to her loved ones after the major life change, adding, “[My advice to fellow mothers], I would say try to be as close to your family or whoever you have that can help you because you’re going to want to break and you’re going to think you can do it all. But more hands, more adults, makes it a lot easier.”

After celebrating her son’s first birthday, Chastain reflected on his recent milestones.

“He is ready to walk. I’m on a 12-day trip so I would not be at all surprised if he takes his first steps while I’m gone,” she joked. “And that’s OK, because I’ll be around for plenty more of them moving forward.”

Chastain is currently balancing motherhood with the traveling she needs to do for work, which is why she teamed up with Dramamine to launch their No Drama on Deck Sweepstakes. The raffle gives two winners — and their friends — the chance to experience their own private yacht charter in Florida.

“Obviously a lot of people know me from my time spent on Below Deck and there’s no shortage of drama. When I was traveling on the seas, Dramamine was always the go-to product. Whenever guests started feeling motion sickness or anything — and I wish I could have given them Dramamine for the drama or even some of my coworkers,” Kate quipped. “So it just felt like a really natural partnership.”

She continued: “I’m so excited to help them celebrate. There is a sweepstakes going on between now and September 2nd and people get to enter to win a trip on a yacht — which having been on many yachts myself — it’s a great experience.”

Dramamine’s No Drama on Deck Sweepstakes is open now.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi