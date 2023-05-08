Putting the rumors to bed? Kate Chastain has seen the speculation claiming Ben Robinson is the father of her child — which she directly addressed days after her son’s arrival.

“For the record, the only thing this handsome guy has in common with any chef is the tendency to get emotional around meal times,” the Below Deck alum, 40, tweeted on Monday, May 8, alongside a photo of her baby boy.

Chastain’s response comes shortly after she gave birth to her first child. “Hard Launch: Sullivan Cay 💙,” the reality star captioned an Instagram photo on Friday, May 5, of her and her son at the hospital following his delivery.

In the comments section, many Bravo fans joked about how the newborn shared a resemblance with Chastain’s former costar and ex. “There is no test result in this world that could convince me that isn’t Ben’s child,” a social media user wrote.

The pair, who worked together on Below Deck over the years, sparked romance rumors between season 2 and season 3. Although Chastain and Robinson, 42, admitted to hooking up between seasons, they chose to dodge any more questions on the topic in the past.

Before the Florida native announced her pregnancy, the chef exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2021 that he had “no regrets” about his past romance with Chastain. The Traitors star, for her part, joked that she didn’t “really remember” taking that step in her relationship with Robinson.

In December 2022, Chastain surprised her followers when she announced that she was expecting a baby, writing via Instagram, “I’m already planning so many birthday theme parties for you 💗💙💗💙.”

The TV personality noted that she had plans to raise her baby on her own. “I’m doing it solo and perhaps with some help, but I’m happy to do it alone,” she explained during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen at the time. “I think being a chief stew really trained me for it.”

Chastain later elaborated on her decision to keep some details of her pregnancy private.

“It is a happy miracle, and I would love to share every detail [about] how it happened and everything, but I think I’m going to be a good mom because I’m realizing, like, this is not just my information,” she told Entertainment Tonight in February. “Like, my unborn child, one day, will have access to the internet and we’ll be able to Google, and I just feel like it’s not just my information to share.”

One month before Chastain gave birth, the England native took to social media to gush about the next chapter in his friend’s life.

“Who knew that Kate Chastain and I would be the same weight one day… But to be fair I have been hitting the gym! Please wish my great friend @kate_chastain an easy delivery and a healthy beautiful baby! I am so proud of who you have become and the mother you will soon be❤️,” Robinson, who recently reunited with Chastain on screen for Below Deck‘s Galley Talk, wrote via Instagram in April alongside a photo of the duo.