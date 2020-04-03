Baby on the way! Bernie Ecclestone is expecting his first child with his 44-year-old wife, Fabiana Flosi, at age 89.

The British businessman and Brazil native are having a baby boy, who is set to arrive this summer. This will be Ecclestone’s fourth child. He shares his eldest daughter, 64-year-old Deborah Ecclestone, with ex-wife Ivy Bamford and daughters Tamara Ecclestone, 35, and Petra Ecclestone, 31, with ex-wife Slavica Ecclestone.

Bernie, formerly the chief executive of the Formula One Group, shared his thoughts on becoming a father again. “I don’t see there’s any difference between being 89 and 29,” he told U.K. news agency PA Media on Friday, April 3. “You’ve got the same problems I suppose. It’s all right.”

Bernie’s rep told CNN on Friday that his second eldest daughter, Tamara, is “absolutely thrilled for them both.”

Bernie and Flosi met at the World Motor Sport Council in 2009, the year his divorce from Slavica, now 61, was finalized. After their engagement was announced in April 2012, the billionaire’s second-born revealed that she discovered her father’s relationship milestone online.

“I was sitting by the pool in Dubai with my boyfriend, Omar [Khyami], and my make-up artist Gary Cockerill when I checked Mail Online and read that my dad was engaged,” the model told The Daily Mail in May 2012. “I thought, ‘Oh my God, he’s done it.’”

Tamara continued, “My first thought was for my mum because I knew she wouldn’t have known. My mum hasn’t dated since the divorce so my immediate feeling was, ‘How is she going to take this?’ I just thought that because he’s been married before, he’s got children, and he’s older than her, I didn’t think he’d get married again.”

Bernie and Flosi tied the knot in an intimate ceremony held in Switzerland in August 2012.

The couple, who boast a 45-year-old age difference, are far from the first stars to announce baby news amid the coronavirus pandemic. On March 22, Meghan McCain confirmed that she’s expecting her first child with husband Ben Domenech, months after opening up about her miscarriage.

The Flash’s Danielle Panabaker and husband Hayes Robbins became first-time parents on Thursday, April 2, Rachel Bloom gave birth to a baby girl with husband Dan Gregor on Wednesday, April 1, and Maren Morris welcomed son Hayes Hurd with husband Ryan Hurd on March 23.