A new sweetie for the surfer! Bethany Hamilton gave birth on Sunday, February 14, to her third baby boy.

“Our third child was born on Valentine’s Day!” the Soul Surfer author, 31, captioned a Tuesday, February 16, YouTube video. “It’s a boy! His name is Micah. Mama is happy and healthy. We are just so thankful that everything went really smooth! It’s an amazing blessing, the birthing process and the miracle of life that God has given. We are humbled and thankful that we get another opportunity to raise a son in his faith. Hopefully we can be good examples and love on him.”

Hamilton married husband Adam Dirks in August 2013 in Hawaii. Two years later, the couple welcomed their first son, Tobias, now 5. Wesley, 2, arrived in 2018.

The Hawaii native announced her third pregnancy in October 2020 with an Instagram video. “Grateful for more family fun to come,” the shark attack survivor captioned footage of herself and her sons playing on the beach. “Every blessing comes from above. The boys have both gotten to feel baby kicking and they are pumped big brothers!”

The athlete showed her bare bump in the social media upload while wearing a floral bikini.

Hamilton continued showing her budding belly’s progress via Instagram. “Baby is poppin,” she wrote in November 2020. “Second trimester has always been the best time in pregnancy for me. More energy and better sleep. But some days I don’t stray far from my bed for napping! One day at a time. I’m enjoying all the baby movement and we are all getting more and more excited to welcome this precious life into the world!”

The Unstoppable star went on to write that she and Dirks had decided to wait until their little one’s birth to find out the sex. “It’s one of life’s greatest surprises and we don’t want to spoil it!!!” she explained.

In January, the pair “had a blast” celebrating their baby sprinkle via Zoom.

Balancing parenthood with her competitive surfing career has been a “whirlwind” so far, Hamilton told USA Today in 2018.

“Life changes so much in a beautiful way with having kids,” she told the outlet at the time. “I love my two little guys, they are such a joy in my life, but I am also really excited to keep pushing my surfing. It’s been an incredible journey to try to balance the two, really putting motherhood first but still be able to push my surfing. I started working on my fitness when my youngest … turned two months old. I worked with a trainer to just kind of ease my body back into it.”

The professional surfer encouraged other working moms to “soak up” their early days with their babies. “Ease back into [your job],” she said.