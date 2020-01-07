Blue Ivy is growing up fast! The eldest daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z turned 8 on Tuesday, January 7, but looks even older in a celebratory Instagram post that Bey’s dad, Mathew Knowles, posted on the special day.

In the photo, Blue wears an orange blouse and a cherry-patterned skirt, toting a palm-printed knapsack on her back.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful and oldest granddaughter Blue Ivy,” Mathew, 67, wrote. “Love, Papa G.”

Fans of Beyoncé, 38, and Jay, 50, got another glimpse of Blue last week in photos Megan Thee Stallion posted on New Year’s Day. In one of the candids, Blue showed a gap-toothed grin having presumably lost some baby teeth.

Blue also starred in her famous mom’s July 2019 music video for “Spirit,” the Golden Globe-nominated song Beyoncé cowrote for the 2019 remake of The Lion King.

A source previously gave Us Weekly insight into Bey and Jay’s family life, which also includes their 2-year-old twins, son Sir and daughter Rumi. “Jay-Z and Beyoncé have nannies for the kids, and their assistants help out too, but they mostly try and bring the kids everywhere,” the source said in June 2019. “Blue always travels with Beyoncé and comes with her when she’s working. The twins are getting older and Beyoncé has been taking them out a little more too. … They’re a very tight-knit family and like to do everything together.”

Tina Knowles Lawson, Beyoncé’s mother and Mathew’s ex-wife, also told Us about the tots during a February 2019 interview. “The girl is really just going to rule the world, and the boy is kind of laid back and chills like the dad,” the 66-year-old said of Sir and Rumi. “[Blue is] the Queen B. The second Queen B.”

Richard Lawson, Tina’s husband, raved to Us about the kids in November 2019. “They’re all very creative, amazingly creative,” said the actor, 72. “Watching [Beyoncé and Jay-Z] with their children is really a beautiful thing because you see the amount of love that goes into these kids and you see the way it comes back.”