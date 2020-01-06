Queen B knows how to make an entrance! Beyoncé and Jay-Z skipped the red carpet formalities and made a surprise appearance at the 77th annual Golden Globes at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Sunday, January 5.

The power couple were spotted in the audience as Kate McKinnon presented Ellen DeGeneres with the Carol Burnett Award and found their seats before DeGeneres took the stage. Beyoncé, 38, stood out in the crowd in her black dress that featured oversize gold sleeves and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. Jay-Z, 50, kept it classy in a dark suit with brown lapels and a bow tie.

The “Formation” singer was nominated for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture for her song “Spirit” from The Lion King soundtrack, which she co-wrote along with Timothy McKenzie and Ilya Salmanzadeh.

An eyewitness tells Us Weekly that Beyoncé and Jay-Z were “sitting at the front table, front and center and [during the commercial breaks] Jay-Z was standing, posing for photos. Beyoncé was sitting down.”

Later in the night, the duo were spotted “smiling and nodding” while chatting with Sacha Baron Cohen.

Beyoncé hasn’t attended the Golden Globe Awards since 2009. The first time she attended was in 2006 when she was nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for her role in Dreamgirls. The singer was also nominated for Best Original Song for “Listen” from the film’s soundtrack. Two years later, she was nominated again for the song “Once in a Lifetime” from her film Cadillac Records.

The Golden Globes was a special night out for the couple who are the busy parents of their 7-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, and 2-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir. A source told Us exclusively in June that the pair “have nannies and their assistants help out too” with their small children.

“Blue always travels with Beyoncé and comes with her when she’s working. The twins are getting older and Beyoncé has been taking them out a little more too. … They’re a very tight-knit family and like to do everything together,” the insider revealed at the time.