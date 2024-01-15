Big Brother alums Bayleigh Dayton and Swaggy C have welcomed their second child.

“Our little family is officially complete !! 🥹 A daughter and a son ! Our son is finally here 💕 To say we’re blessed is an understatement,” the couple said in a joint Instagram post on Sunday, January 14. “To bring our son into this world, in a different country, with a different experience was amazing.”

The twosome named their son Christopher Jordan Williams II.

“Him having Swag’s full name AND being born @ 2:17am ON THE DOT, which is Swags Birthday, was something we couldn’t have even dreamed off. God is hilarious lol,” they wrote. “My labor went smoothly and so is my recovery. I’m extremely grateful for these past 2 years; having Alora and Baby $wag back to back 🥰🫶🏾. The family legacy of Swayleigh officially begins now! Thank you to everyone who has been supporting us this entire time. We love you all.”

They concluded: “Christopher Jordan Williams II, mommy, daddy & your big sister Alora loves YOU!!! So so much. #family #birth #dubai #blacklove.”

The couple — who are already parents of daughter Alora — announced Dayton’s pregnancy in August 2023. “God is so faithful. When we first met we talked about building a family and traveling the world together but never did we imagine the magnitude in which we would be blessed,” they wrote in a joint Instagram post at the time. “We are so happy that our family is expanding and cannot wait to share this journey with everyone. Alora is going to be a big sister y’all!!! Two under two is crazy.”

They concluded: “We did not expect to be here tbh. But this life is crazy! And we’re here along for the ride. Thank you all for constantly supporting the Swayleigh Gang. We appreciate and love you guys.”

Related: 'Big Brother' Babies! Jessica Graf and More Reality Stars Who've Given Birth Many former Big Brother stars started families after leaving the CBS show. Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson, who sparked a showmance in season 19, announced in September 2018 that they were expecting their first child together. (Nickson welcomed his daughter Paisley with a previous partner in 2012.) Graf gave birth to their first daughter, Maverick, […]

Dayton and Swaggy C (real name Chris Williams) met during season 20 of Big Brother in 2018 and got engaged during the season finale.

“Sitting at home and watching you tell millions around the world how much you loved me and wanted to be with me forever made me realize that ‘girlfriend’ wasn’t enough, honestly,” Swaggy C said at the time. “I don’t really care about any girl in the world. I want you and only you. I don’t really know what my future holds but I do know I want you in it.”

Related: 'Big Brother' Showmances Through the Years: Where Are They Now? It’s tough to win Big Brother without some sort of alliance — but it’s even more difficult if you’re one half of a showmance. However, that doesn’t stop competitors, time and time again, from pairing up while in the house. “The secret no one knows about Big Brother — I think it’s really a marriage […]

While Dayton got pregnant during their time in the BB house, she ultimately suffered a miscarriage during filming. “During the time that Swaggy and I spent in the house, we spent every moment together and were aware that we fell deep in love and that was in the public eyes, so we shared some quite intimate moments in the house,” Dayton revealed in a September 2018 YouTube video. “During our time in the Big Brother house, I did conceive a little baby, but unfortunately, and we don’t know why, I had a miscarriage in the jury house. It’s something that we’re still figuring out. We just got a chance to talk to each other about it for the first time today.”

Five months later, Dayton and Swaggy C tied the knot. She then confirmed in May 2022 that she was expecting the pair’s rainbow baby. “My BIRTHDAY GIFT this year is EXTRA SPECIAL,” she wrote via Instagram. “Being a mom is all I’ve wanted for as long as I can remember. I used to dream of being a wife and a mother & now I am living those dreams.”

Dayton hinted three months later that she had given birth to Alora. “This is my last post about my pregnancy until I’m ready to share my birth story and my baby girl,” she wrote via Instagram. “(She’s perfect btw I can’t wait to share it all).”