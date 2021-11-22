Mirror, mirror! Astrid Loch snapped a selfie showing her bare stomach three days after giving birth.

“I’m amazed how this body grew with me the last 40 weeks,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 31, captioned her Monday, November 22, Instagram Story. “And how it’s known exactly what to do these last three days.”

The Germany native went on to write that she “love[s]” her belly, as well as postpartum diapers.

The Bachelor alum gave birth to her and fiancé Kevin Wendt’s first child on Saturday, November 20. The former reality stars waited until the following day to share the news with their Instagram followers.

“My whole world,” the former plastic surgery office manager captioned a Sunday, November 21, social media upload that kept the infant’s face hidden. “Born 11/20/2021 and finally home with the rest of @thewendtgang. Sorry to keep you all waiting, just had to soak this moment up for ourselves first.”

Pregnant Raven Gates commented that she was “so happy” for the new mom, while Jenna Cooper wrote, “Aww yay! Congrats!”

The firefighter, 37, added in a post of his own: “November 20th 2:02am @astridloch made my dreams come true. She is my absolute hero for everything she went through the last two days in the hospital, and the last two years doing everything it took to get this perfect munchkin into @thewendtgang. I never thought a love like this existed.”

The Canada native proposed to Loch in August 2019, and they have postponed their nuptials multiple times amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bachelor Nation members announced in May that their first child was on the way after in vitro fertilization.

“A dream come true,” the then-expectant star captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “One of the first conversations @kevin.c.wendt and I had was about how we both loved kids and couldn’t wait to have our own. When I think about Kev holding our little angel for the first time my heart flutters. Even in my wildest dreams I couldn’t have imagined how amazing this would all feel. … We struggled with fertility and conceiving naturally — it’s the toughest thing we’ve ever been through, and I can’t wait to share more of how we got here. But today is finally about some good news.”

The former ABC personalities met and fell in love on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise, splitting during the show but reconnecting after filming wrapped. Loch moved in with Wendt in Canada in December 2018.