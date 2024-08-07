Blake Lively isn’t afraid to get crafty to create special moments for her and Ryan Reynolds’ children.

“I got cloaks on Etsy and went to the Garment District, got all the trims,” Lively, 36, told Vogue about her Halloween costume DIY skills in an interview published on Wednesday, August 7. “Look, I did all this, the sweetheart shape, the details on the sleeve.”

Later that day, Lively showed off her handmade Hocus Pocus costumes. “In fairness I don’t know how to pattern make,” Lively explained via her Instagram Story. “So I start with a base dress (or broom or wig) From Etsy or Amazon and build out all the layers and trim and details and flourishes and build from there, applying on top.”

Blake noted that her mom, Elaine Lively, “used to make everything from scratch,” adding, “I LOVED and appreciated that so much but never learned how myself. Bucket list skills left to learn.”

In the image shared via her Instagram Story, three costumes inspired by the 1993 film were displayed side by side. Blake tagged Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy underneath each of the respective costumes. (The trio starred as the Sanderson Sisters in the Halloween-themed movie and the subsequent sequel.)

While there were only three costumes photographed in the snap, Blake and Reynolds, 47, share four kids: daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4 and son Olin, 18 months.

Reynolds, who tied the knot with Blake in September 2012, recently revealed the name of their youngest while speaking at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere at Lincoln Center in New York City.

“I want to start by saying thank you to my wife, Blake, who is here,” he shared in July. “I want to thank my kids James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here. I hope that, if I’m lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing — that is, the contents of this movie — that happens in your wondrous life. I love that my entire family is here.”

One month later, Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy revealed that he is Olin’s godfather.

“Little by little, all of the Reynoldses started being a part of the movie, including their youngest,” Levy, 56, told Variety of the children’s cameos in the new Marvel movie. “As the proud godfather of Olin, that might be my favorite voice cameo.”

Olin briefly appeared in the film as Babypool, while Inez played Kidpool and Betty is mentioned in the credits as Hugh Jackman’s “wrangler.” Blake also made a masked cameo as Lady Deadpool.

The children’s godmother is also a famous face — Blake and Reynold’s pal Taylor Swift. “Shout out to Wade Wilson, aka my godkids’ sperm donor!” Swift, 34, quipped via her Instagram Story last month, referencing Reynolds’ Deadpool & Wolverine character.