Blake Lively is showing her appreciation for Taylor Swift‘s cheeky comment about Ryan Reynolds being her “godkids’ sperm donor.”

After Swift, 34, took to social media to share both a sweet and funny sentiment via her Instagram Story about seeing Reynolds’ hard work pay off for his and Hugh Jackman‘s new film, Deadpool & Wolverine, Lively, 36, thanked her best friend for “honoring my guy(s).”

“I couldn’t have said it better myself,” she wrote over a repost of Swift’s original Instagram Story on Thursday, July 25. “Which is unsurprising given that I have 14 less Grammys and not a single sold out stadium world tour.”

In the Tortured Poets Department artist’s tribute to Reynolds, 47, and Jackman, 55, which she posted earlier on Thursday, Swift gushed about watching “one of my best friends on this planet pour every bit of his heart, soul, sweat, time, energy, jokes, pain, joy, rebellion, darkness and magic into this film.” (Reynolds cowrote and coproduced the Marvel film, which premiered in New York City earlier this week and will hit theaters on Friday, July 26.)

“He’s created the best work of his life, and the film feels like an actual joy portal, a wild escape from reality and an abs sandwich. I don’t know how he did it,” she continued before jokingly directing the tribute to Jackman.

“But that’s just Hugh!” she wrote alongside a photo of herself, Jackman, Reynolds, Lively and Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy at an October 2023 Kansas City Chiefs game. “These other randoms crashed the photo and we were too polite to ask them to leave.”

The 14-time Grammy Award winner didn’t leave Reynolds completely out of her appreciation post, though.

“Shout out to Wade Wilson, aka my godkids’ sperm donor!” she quipped, referencing Reynolds’ Deadpool & Wolverine character as well as his role as Lively’s husband and the father of their four children: James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and Olin, 17 months.

Reynolds revealed the name of his and Lively’s fourth baby while speaking at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere at the Lincoln Center in NYC on Monday, July 21. The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, had previously kept the child’s name a secret.

“I want to start by saying thank you to my wife, Blake, who is here,” he shared from the stage. “I want to thank my kids James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here. I hope that, if I’m lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing — that is, the contents of this movie — that happens in your wondrous life.”

He added: “I love that my entire family is here.”

Ahead of revealing baby No. 4’s name, Reynolds joked that he was waiting for Swift to “tell us what the child’s name will be.” (Swift incorporated the duo’s three daughters’ names into her 2020 Folklore track, “Betty.”)

“We always wait for Taylor,” Reynolds told Savannah Gutherie during a May interview on Today. “And I’ll say this, we’re still waiting, so Taylor, let’s maybe start [on that], you know. She’s a prolific writer. I mean, what are we doing here? And lazy’s not a word I’d attach to Taylor.”

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters nationwide on Friday, July 26.