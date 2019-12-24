



No longer Baby A and Baby B! Bode Miller and Morgan Miller have settled on names for their 6-week-old twins.

“For the most part, it’s official because they have stockings with their names on,” the professional volleyball player, 32, said on a Tuesday, December 24, Today show segment. “We still go back and forth, but we have decided on Asher and Aksel.”

Her husband, 42, added, “They’re great names. They’re definitely a fit.”

The couple, who wed in 2012, welcomed their baby boys on November 8. “None of the midwives actually made it on time,” Bode said at the time. “By the time they got there, me and my mom were both holding the babies. Luckily my mom was a midwife, but she hadn’t delivered babies in 20-plus years and had never delivered twins. … We were certainly not qualified to be doing it.”

The pair already share sons Easton, 14 months, and Edward, 4. Their 19-month-old daughter, Emeline, died in June 2018 in a drowning accident. (Bode is also the father of Samuel, 6, and Neesyn, 11, from previous relationships.)

Easton arrived four months after Emeline’s death, which the California native called “the most confusing experience” of her life. “The conflict of emotions from what was pure joy turned to guilt and terror overnight,” she wrote on Instagram in August. “How could I love this baby the way I loved Emmy? Was it okay to love this baby the way I loved Emmy? It felt like by loving my son, I was trying to replace her.”

Morgan went on to write, “I couldn’t have been more wrong. Easton provided us an even closer bond to his sister. The moment I heard his cry, something sparked back alive in my soul. Hope. Love. I’m not sure. But in that moment, I knew I was Mom and my kids deserved the world from me. Everything was going to be okay. My joy and grief could coexist.”

Now that Asher and Aksel have joined the family, they are already “very different,” Morgan said on Tuesday.

“Asher is much more needy. He loves the attention,” she explained to Natalie Morales. “He loves being snuggled, whereas Aksel is much more like, ‘I’m OK if you’re OK, and even if you’re not OK, I’m still OK.’ So he’s just much more mellow.”