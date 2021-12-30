Oops! Brian Austin Green got locked at his children’s school parking lot on Wednesday, December 29, while helping out in the classroom after hours.

The actor, 48, shared the “funny story” via Instagram Stories from his car, saying, “I’m at my kids’ school helping, painting and redecorating the classrooms. I’m working late and it’s raining, and I get to the front gate of the school and it has been locked so I’m stuck in my car waiting to get out. Help!!!”

An hour later, the BH90210 star gave his social media followers an update, assuring them that he made it home.

Green is the father of four kids — Kassius, 19, with ex-fiancée Vanessa Marcil, and Noah, 9, Bohi, 7, and Journey, 5, with ex-wife Megan Fox. The California native’s coparenting relationship with Fox, 35, has been “a work in progress” since their May 2020 split, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in July.

“Megan and Brian are making coparenting work well,” the insider said at the time. “They are on better terms now than where they were a year and a half ago.”

The actress has moved on with Machine Gun Kelly, while Green is dating Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess. In February, the Aussie, 36, gave an update on her partner’s coparenting tactics.

“I think they’re doing a great job with managing their situation, so I’m grateful that I’ve been able to fit into it — into their world,” the dancer said during an appearance on Australia’s The Morning Show. “He’s a wonderful dad, and he and his wife — uh, ex-wife — have raised three beautiful children. And they are so wonderful and sweet and kind and considerate, and they’ve done such an amazing job.”

When it comes to having kids of their own, Burgess exclusively told Us in October that she is not in a “rush” to take that next step with the “… With Brian Austin Green” podcast host.

“When that time comes, I would love a girl, but we’ll see,” the ABC personality said at the time. “Just because we’re in love doesn’t mean it’s for sure that we’re going to make it to the kids stage. We hope so. We hope it’s endgame. We want it to be endgame, but both of us can’t promise those things early on, especially to [his] kids.”

Burgess noted that she has spoken to the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum about marriage, telling Us, “That was a deal breaker for me. I was really grateful that he was open to that. He even brought it up. He said with the right person then yes. … And I do want marriage and babies, what a fairy tale. So I needed to know.”