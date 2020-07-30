On the mend. Bristol Palin’s 11-year-old son, Tripp, is “fine now” after his recent hospitalization.

“He had a really high fever (104-105) and felt terrible while on his summer visit with his dad, [Levi Johnston],” the Teen Mom OG alum, 29, wrote on her Wednesday, July 29, Instagram Story. “He was admitted in the hospital, so I flew to Alaska to take care of him (like any mom would do). He tested negative for COVID, flu, meningitis, etc. I think he just needed his mama [to be honest]!! He is fine now and ready to be home.

The Alaska native went on to gush about Piper Palin, calling her sister, 19, a “literal angel” during her son’s health scare. “Staying by Tripp’s side, taking care of him, making sure he was comfortable and keeping me informed until I got to his side,” Bristol wrote.

The former reality star welcomed Tripp in 2008 with her then-fiancé, 30. The Deer in the Headlights author has since gone on to marry Sunny Oglesby, who was the first to open up about Tripp’s trip to the ER.

When Bristol said that she wished her son’s “privacy could have been respected,” Oglesby, 28, clapped back on her Instagram Story.

The Alaska-based realtor, who shares Breeze, 7, Indy, 5, and Delta, 12 months, with Johnston, wrote that she was “updating friends about how [Tripp] was doing,” explaining, “Levi and I cared for him through 97 percent of him being SO sick and it was so serious and scary. Just happy he’s doing better now. All that matters to us!”

One of Oglesby’s Instagram followers asked if she feels “damned if you do, damned if you don’t” as a stepparent, and she replied, “Oh, yes! You can be the best communicator, the easiest forgiver, the most patient and understanding, love your stepchildren like your own, only step in when asked, respect all boundaries and still not be good enough.”

Bristol has previously opened up about her coparenting relationships with Johnston and Dakota Meyer, with whom she shares daughters Sailor, 4, and Atlee, 3.

“It all kinda sucks, but you focus on your babes,” the Not Afraid of Life author wrote on her Instagram Story last month. “The more people are there to cheer your kid on at a soccer game, the better. If your ex is a dud, let your kids figure that out themselves. Don’t dog on the other parent. Don’t get your own emotions in the way of always doing what’s right for your kids. Be reasonable. Always be the bigger person. Give your ex nothing to bitch about. Kill them with kindness!”