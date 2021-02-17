Britney Spears Gives Jamie Lynn Spears’ Daughter Ivey, 2, ‘Cutest Purses’

Great gifts! Britney Spears’ 2-year-old niece, Ivey, is a big fan of the purses she sends.

“Auntie always sending the cutest purses for my girl,” Jamie Lynn Spears captioned a Tuesday, February 16, Instagram Story photo of her youngest daughter wearing a unicorn purse over one shoulder and holding another pink one in her hand. “@britneyspears she loves em all.”

The Zoey 101 alum, 29, who is also the mother of Maddie, 12, went on to share a video of Ivey staring at her new present.

Britney, 39, previously showed her sweet bond with Jamie Lynn’s daughters in May 2017 when she took them to Disney World along with her sons, Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden, 14. Two years later, Maddie and Ivey had a pool party in the backyard of their aunt’s Thousand Oaks, California, mansion.

As for Jamie Lynn, the Sweet Magnolias star took her nephews to a baseball game in July 2019. “Everyone had a good time at the @braves game,” she captioned a family selfie at the time.

The Louisiana natives’ family has recently been in the news following the February 5 premiere of The New York Times Presents’ “Framing Britney Spears” episode. The documentary followed the Grammy winner’s rise to fame, as well as the conservatorship she’s been under since February 2008.

Jamie Lynn spoke out about spreading positivity on Friday, February 12, writing via Instagram: “Everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about. Be kind. Always.” The country singer urged her followers to “do better” and not repeat “the mistakes of [the] past.”

Jamie Lynn has previously stuck up for her sister amid Britney’s conservatorship battle. “I love my sister with everything I have,” she wrote via Instagram in April 2019. “So, anyone or anything that speaks to the contrary can GTFOH with all the comments about what you don’t understand. Do not come for me or the ones I love anymore.”

Britney has been on a work hiatus since January 2019, and her former assistant and longtime friend Felicia Culotta recently told Us Weekly exclusively that she hopes the “Stronger” singer will return to the stage soon.

“Britney is indeed happiest when performing because she gets to absorb all the positive energy and love the fans throw out to her,” Culotta told Us.