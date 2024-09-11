The Mahomes family mansion has gone to the birds.
Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, posted a video via her Instagram story on Wednesday, September 11, showing what appears to be a committee of turkey vultures (yes, their actual name) congregating around the family’s home football field.
“Yo, why do all these things,” Brittany, 29, can be heard saying before cutting herself off and clapping her hands as they scattered.
“They’re disgusting,” came a child’s voice in the background, sparking a laugh from Brittany.
“They are disgusting, Sterling,” she replied with a laugh toward her three-year-old daughter.
In the video, nine of the birds are seen perched on a railing overlooking one of the Mahomes-branded end zones with an additional five on a soccer goal set up just below.
Though the markings on the field are for football, the current soccer setup could be because Sterling started soccer lessons earlier this summer.
Brittany posted a photo the night before Sterling’s first lesson on July 25, also via her Instagram Story, showing the outfit her daughter would wear the next day.
“She’s gonna be the brightest one out there, let me tell ya 😂😂,” she wrote over a photo of Sterling’s hot pink socks, pads and bag.
As for the birds, Brittany didn’t provide further context as to why the’ new avian acquaintances paid the family a visit. For their brief time on the Mahomes’ property, the birds were free to explore the eight-acre plot the family purchased in 2020 for $400,000. They then built a seven-bedroom mansion on the land, completed in 2023.
Patrick spoke about the investment he made in purchasing the property in an interview for Netflix’ Quarterback.
Deal of the DayScore This Rich Mom-Style Matching Set Now for 20% Off! View Deal
“I actually decided to get the land, to get ready to build that right, when I signed my contract here in Kansas City,” he said. “I signed a 10-year extension … because I knew I wanted to be here. So right when I did that, I was like, ‘I’m gonna be here, I might as well build the exact house I want.”
In addition to the 40-yard miniature football field, that mansion features an outdoor pool, par-3 golf hole and private pond in a luxury, gated community, per Front Office Sports. The interior is 14,561 square feet, holding a home gym, indoor basketball court and movie theater.
“Finally, we are gonna have a home that we built and has everything we could have ever dreamed of having,” Brittany added.