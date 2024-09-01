Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes’ Kansas City mansion has a lot of amenities, many of which we can only dream of.

Brittany, 29, showed off the couple’s spacious backyard in a Saturday, August 31, Instagram Story video of son Bronze, 20 months, sitting in a toy car admiring the deer on the other side of the fence. (Patrick and Brittany, who are currently expecting baby No. 3, also share daughter Sterling, 3.)

In the background of the footage, a full-size turf field can be seen below the raised deck. One end zone is proudly emblazoned with the name “Mahomes” in a sleek black font. Suffice it to say, having your own, at-home football or soccer — there’s a soccer net in one endzone — field is so not like Us.

Another aspect of their lavish home that has Us shook? Their dog shower. That’s right, the pair put in a custom washroom for pups Steel and Silver. Brittany gave a peek at the space in a January Instagram video.

Dog shower aside, having a custom NFL-worthy field in the backyard feels par for the course for Patrick, 28, and Brittany’s abode. The couple has been together since high school, where they grew up playing soccer and football, respectively. While the fitness trainer eventually had to give up on her MLS dreams following an injury, Patrick continued playing football. He was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017, going on to win three Super Bowl trophies.

“He doesn’t get nervous or stressed at all. That’s just what he likes to do,” Brittany gushed of her husband’s NFL life during an appearance on the “WHOOP” podcast earlier this week. “I think he loves going into a new week having new game plans, having new challenges, having new people that he’s playing.”

Since Patrick gets preoccupied with Chiefs practices and games, Brittany takes on more duties around the house during the NFL season.

“I lost my husband to football last season,” she joked. “As a wife, I was like, ‘I understand. That’s what you want to do.’ So, I wasn’t ragging on him and I wasn’t interfering with it. I understand that during football season, Patrick’s with football and so I take on a lot of the things that I can just to make his life a little bit stressful outside of football. Then, offseason, it’s all him, buddy!”

She added, “I try and take care of as many things as I can and take things off of his plate so that he can work on football and perfect that.”

Patrick, meanwhile, has sung his partner’s praises as a “Hall of Fame mom [and] wife.”

“I think people don’t even realize how much she does,” he shared on the “Impaulsive” podcast in May. “I mean, taking care of the day-to-day stuff and make it where I can focus on football and focus on my craft and everything like that. … [It’s] a lot easier. I mean, when you get to come home and your best friend’s there and you can just hang out, it makes you want to be there all the time and she pushes me to be great and she’s done a lot of great things herself.”