Patrick Mahomes is one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL, but his wife, Brittany Mahomes, gets way more stressed out on game days.

“For sure [it’s me],” Brittany, 28, said during the Wednesday, August 28, episode of the “WHOOP” podcast. “He doesn’t get nervous or stressed at all. That’s just what he likes to do. I think he loves going into a new week having new game plans, having new challenges, having new people that he’s playing.”

She added, “I think I’m a little bit more nervous every week than he is.”

Brittany and Patrick, 28, have been together since high school. They stayed together throughout college and after Patrick’s 2017 NFL draft. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback proposed to Brittany in 2020 after he won his first Super Bowl trophy. The victory still remains the most “memorable” game that Brittany has ever watched.

“It was the first one and it was the best feeling ever,” she gushed on Wednesday. “You know, [the afterparty] was fun but staying out ‘till 5 a.m. was crazy ‘cause that’s what they do in Miami.”

Patrick, whose team also won the Lombardi Trophy back-to-back in 2023 and 2024, and Brittany share daughter Sterling, 3, and son Bronze, 20 months. Brittany is currently pregnant with the couple’s third baby, another daughter.

During the NFL season, Brittany also takes on more of the duties at home so that Patrick can focus on the field.

“I lost my husband to football last season,” she joked on Wednesday. “As a wife, I was like, ‘I understand. That’s what you want to do.’ So, I wasn’t ragging on him and I wasn’t interfering with it.”

She added, “I understand that during football season, Patrick’s with football and so I take on a lot of the things that I can just to make his life a little bit stressful outside of football. Then, offseason, it’s all him, buddy!”

Brittany further noted that her mindset is “why [they] work out so well” since she understands his game-time goals.

“I try and take care of as many things as I can and take things off of his plate, so that he can work on football and perfect that,” she explained, noting football is “what [Patrick] loves” to do.

Patrick, for his part, is aware of how much Brittany handles for their family.

“I think people don’t even realize how much she does,” he said on the “Impaulsive” podcast in May. “I mean, taking care of the day-to-day stuff and make it where I can focus on football and focus on my craft and everything like that. [She’s] a Hall of Fame mom and a Hall of Fame wife, [which] makes it a lot easier. I mean, when you get to come home and your best friend’s there and you can just hang out, it makes you want to be there all the time and she pushes me to be great and she’s done a lot of great things herself.”