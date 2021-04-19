Brittany Cartwright Calls Jax Taylor a ‘DILF’ as He Carries New Baby

Big fan! Brittany Cartwright feels some type of way about her husband Jax Taylor’s new dad status.

“Dilf,” the Kentucky native, 32, commented on a Friday, April 16, photo of the former SUR bartender, 41, carrying their 1-week-old son, Cruz, to his “first doctor appointment.”

The Michigan native wore a bag around one shoulder and carried his infant’s carrier with his other hand in the social media upload, writing, “All about this dad life.”

Cartwright wasn’t the only Vanderpump Rules cast member to praise his photo. “Looks good on you,” new mom Lala Kent commented, while James Kennedy wrote, “That’s serious swag.”

Taylor welcomed his baby boy on April 12, announcing the news via Instagram the following day. “I just want to say how absolutely amazing my wife has been through this whole process,” he captioned a family photo on Tuesday, April 13. “It has not been an easy pregnancy for her, but she did an absolute amazing job all the way till the end. I have always been in awwh [sic] of Brittany but I fell in love with her all over again. She is our family’s rock. We are so in love.”

His wife added with a post on her own account that “mommy and baby are doing great.”

The Eastern Kentucky University grad spoke to E! News about her birth on Tuesday, calling it “the hardest” but “most beautiful and rewarding” experience of her life. “I probably cried the most,” she told the outlet at the time. “I got to watch the birth through a mirror. It was so amazing and motivating to see. … It was just the perfect day, even when I screamed in pain. Our doctor and nurses at Cedars were absolutely amazing.”

The former Bravo personalities are already thinking of expanding their family more, she added. “I have always said three [kids] and Jax has always said two, but as soon as we had Cruz, he said we could have as many as I want,” Cartwright said. “So we will probably end up with three.”

As for their son’s name, she called Cruz Michael Cauchi a tribute to multiple family members of Taylor’s, explaining, “Cruz means ‘cross’ and coming from a religious family, I thought that was amazing. … Michael is Jax’s middle name and his uncle/godfather’s name. His late father [Ronald Cauchi’s] last name is Cauchi so, of course, we wanted to continue his legacy with our son and family.”