The greatest gift! Brittany Daniel welcomed her daughter, Hope, via surrogate in October 2021 with the help of her twin sister Cynthia Daniel’s donated egg.

When the 45-year-old Game alum found out she might be unable to conceive due to her 2011 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma fight, her sibling stepped in.

“My sister @cynhauser helped make my dream come true of becoming a mom,” the new mom wrote of her “modern day journey to parenthood” via Instagram on Wednesday, January 5. “My husband, [Adam Touni], and I couldn’t be more grateful to you sis. You’re and [sic] angel.”

Brittany announced in August 2021 that she and the real estate broker, 41, were starting a family. “We’re pregnant!” the White Chicks star told her Instagram followers at the time. “@adam.touni and I are thrilled to announce we’re expecting our first child in the fall, via surrogate! What a journey it’s been!”

The following month, the Sweet Valley High star celebrated her baby shower in a “magical flower crown” and a lemon-patterned dress. Her daughter was born in October 2021.

“Meet our baby girl Hope Rose Touni,” the Florida native captioned an Instagram selfie with Touni and the infant at the time. “Our hearts are bursting with joy. It’s been a long road to get here but we always remained hopeful that we would one day become parents. Thank you @adam.touni for being an unbelievably supportive partner and now dad. Thank you to our surrogate who carried our baby so beautifully. Hope, we love witnessing who you are, just as you are. We love you!”

Cynthia, also 45, shared a sweet shot of her sister with the newborn the following month, writing, “My sissy @iambdaniel is a mommy! The most magical moment of her life. Hope Rose Touni is the luckiest baby to have Britt and @adam.touni as her parents. Every moment will be intentional baby girl. We love you so much.”

The photographer met Hope in December 2021. “One of the brightest moments of my life. Meeting my niece for the first time last week took my breath away,” the proud aunt told her Instagram followers at the time. “We love you Hope Rose Touni! #babiesaremiracles.”

The former actress has been married to Cole Hauser since 2006, and the couple share sons Ryland, 17, and Colt, 13, and daughter Steely, 9.