“I’ve thought about it more lately, like, ‘What does being a father look like?’” the Canadian athlete, 36, told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday, September 5, on the set of Hallmark’s Home & Family while promoting his “How Men Think” podcast with Gavin DeGraw. “You think about that when you enter a relationship, like, ‘What does being a husband look like?’ And now I think about [fatherhood]. Here comes a new life into the world, and I have a big responsibility to sculpt and shape this mind. It makes you look at yourself like, ‘Am I a good enough human? Have I worked to be a good resource for this new life?’”

DeGraw, 42, reassured his cohost, “The fact that you’re even that conscious of it means yes, you are, in my opinion.”

In June, Laich told Us exclusively about his parenthood plans with the America’s Got Talent judge, 31. “My wife and I want to have children in our future, and going through IVF was a decision we made to increase the [odds] of that happening,” he told Us at the time. “I wish people would perceive it [that way instead of with] shame or guilt.”

He and the Dancing With the Stars alum, who wed in July 2017, were surprised by the reaction his IVF confession generated. “That was well over a year ago, but we had an amazing response,” the NHL player told Us on Thursday. “I got amazing emails and messages from general public … but also from many professional athletes, reaching out to me and saying, ‘Wow, I didn’t know you guys went through that. My wife and I were thinking of going through it. Can you advise me on what’s it like?’”

He went on to say, “I cannot believe the response that I received and that my wife received, as well. She showed me a lot of the messages she got from us just opening up about that procedure.”

As for DeGraw, the singer is starting to think more seriously about dating. “I am getting more to that place,” he told Us. “I’m seeing the spots that are missing in my life more so now, and I think it has a lot to do with the death of my mother two years ago. … With that dynamic, that personality, out of my life, I’m seeing more of a lack for me emotionally. … When the female dynamic is taken out of your life, your life changes and you realize, ‘Wow, I need that energy.'”

The “How Men Think” with Brooks Laich & Gavin DeGraw podcast by iHeartRadio is available where podcasts are streamed.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

