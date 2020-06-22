Getting ready for a girl! Bryce Harper and his pregnant wife, Kayla Harper, announced that they are expecting baby No. 2 less than one year after their son Krew’s birth.

“Girl dad!” the Philadelphia Phillies player, 27, captioned a Monday, June 22, Instagram post.

Kayla, also 27, added with a post of her own: “Evening things out this year with Baby Girl Harper. Coming early December 2020.”

In the social media uploads, the couple smiled at each other while holding an ultrasound photos. They were surrounded by pink balloons.

The athlete became a father in August 2019 when their baby boy arrived. The little one measured 19 inches long and weighed seven pounds and nine ounces. Four months later, Bryce gushed, “His smile, his laugh, and his big ole blue eyes. Loving this little man more and more every day!”

The pair tied the knot in December 2016 and announced three years later that they were starting a family. “Philly raised little man will be. #BabyHarper,” the professional baseball player captioned his and Kayla’s Instagram reveal.

The pregnant star joked in April 2019: “Wrigley’s gonna be pissed… Baby Harper making HIS debut Aug. 2019. #littleman.”

Bryce and Kayla got engaged in 2014, but while they set their nuptials for January 2015, the wedding ceremony never took place. In July 2016, she announced that they had reconciled and were re-engaged.

“ESPYS last night with my love,” Kayla wrote via Instagram at the time. “So proud of you, B! Oh and WERE ENGAGED… Again. @TheSequel #AllStarBreak.”

Bryce became a Major League Baseball player for the Washington Nationals in 2010, then was a free agent for the 2018-2019 offseason before signing a 13-year contract with the Phillies. The $330 million contract is currently the richest in the history of American sports.

“Diggin’ number THREE’s new look,” Kayla captioned a March 2019 photo of her husband’s debut game with the team. “Thank you to all @phillies staff & fans for such a warm welcome. We have been overwhelmed with all the love and support you guys have shown to us in such a short amount of time!”