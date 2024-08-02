Cardi B confirmed in her divorce filing that Offset is the father of baby No. 3.

A filing stated that the estranged couple is expecting their third child amid their split, TMZ reported on Friday, August 2. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper, 31, is seeking child support from Offset, 32,for all three of their children. In addition to their baby on the way, the pair share daughter Kulture, 6, and son Wave, 2.

Us Weekly confirmed that Cardi filed for divorce from Offset in New Jersey on Thursday, August 1. Cardi’s rep confirmed to Us that she was seeking primary custody of her children, noting that her and Offset’s breakup was “a long time coming” and “amicable.” No additional details about the reason for the split were shared at the time.

After news broke of their divorce, Cardi took to social media to announce her pregnancy.

“With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all!” she wrote via Instagram on Thursday, addressing her unborn child. “You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion!”

The announcement featured a slideshow of Cardi in a red low-cut dress that showed off her growing bump.

“I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do!” she continued. “It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!”

Cardi and Offset began dating in February 2017. Offset proposed to Cardi on stage later that year but it was subsequently revealed that the twosome had secretly tied the knot before the public proposal. In July 2018, they expanded their family with the arrival of Kulture.

Months after welcoming their daughter, Cardi and Offset split following speculation that the “Up the Smoke” rapper cheated. Their breakup didn’t last for long as they rekindled their romance. Us confirmed in June 2020 that the couple separated again Cardi filed for divorce. One month later, they reconciled.

Things seemed to be smooth sailing for Offset and Cardi as they welcomed son Wave in September 2022. However, infidelity rumors swirled again in 2023. Offset accused Cardi of cheating on him and Cardi called out Offset for his alleged infidelity. Following the scandal, Cardi spoke out about where she and Offset stood.

“We have our own bad stuff,” she told Rolling Stone in May. “We’re from two different worlds. Sometimes I cannot be … not that I cannot be a wife. It’s just like, my career takes my life. You know what I’m saying? My career comes first, then my kids come second. And then sometimes I don’t realize that I’m putting so many things before my relationship.”