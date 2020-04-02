Looking on the bright side. Carly Waddell doesn’t think that her 2-year-old daughter, Bella, has the coronavirus despite her high fever.

“Bella still feels sick,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 34, captioned a Wednesday, April 1, Instagram Story shot of her toddler relaxing. “Two things are making her feel better. Her frog pacifier and [her] @madebymolly pretty pink blanket. Some days you just have to iPad and chill (literally chill to calm down her fever).”

The former reality star went on to write, “We are on day 3 of fever. Doctor said to call back on day 5. We are taking lots of popsicle baths and cuddling and hoping this goes away before day 5.”

Even though the little one has a 101-degree temperature, the Texas native said “there’s no way” that she has COVID-19 since Bella hasn’t exhibited any other symptoms or complained of any aches.

The “Dream Train” singer, who also shares her 4-month-old son, Charlie, with her husband, Evan Bass, has been documenting her time at home while quarantining with her family.

”We have been swimming, playing bubbles, singing, dressing up, painting, puppet showing, feeding and changing baby dolls, ipading, movie-ing,” the “Mommies Tell All” podcast cohost captioned a Friday, March 27, Instagram upload.

The Bachelorette alum has also been singing show tunes every day with her daughter’s help, from “Frozen” to “Part of Your World.”

Bella is like both of her parents, Waddell told Us Weekly exclusively in March 2019. “Evan loves big groups and thrives in big groups, and I think she’s so like him in that way,” she explained at the time. “If anything’s going on with people around, she has to be involved. … But she also sings all the time, like me, which is so cute. She has so much of us in her.”

Last month, the former ABC personality said she and her husband, 37, are done having kids. Waddell went on to say that Bass, who has three sons from a previous marriage, had a vasectomy scheduled.

“Charlie will not have any more siblings,” she revealed on her March Instagram Story at the time. “The reason Evan is getting the procedure is because we did pull out and pray twice ever, and now we have two kids.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.