Carrie Underwood has two sons at home, but she’s never let her pregnancies keep her from performing! The country singer isn’t afraid to take the stage with a baby bump, whether it’s barely showing beneath her shirt or popping out in a skintight gown.

The Oklahoma native gave birth to her second son with Mike Fisher on Monday, January 21. Jacob joined older sibling Isaiah. Just two months before she welcomed her youngest, Underwood performed at the 2018 American Music Awards. She sang “Spinning Bottles”with a maroon dress draped over her stomach.

That wasn’t the only awards show she sang at while carrying Jacob. Not only did she host the CMAs the next month, complete with 11 outfit changes, but she performed “Love Wins” with her baby bump on full display. The mother of two stunned in a royal blue gown that hugged her pregnancy curves.

Famous Celebrity Pregnancies Underwood also took her budding belly to the Radio Disney Music Awards in June 2018, although she hadn’t announced that she was expecting. With her structured black and white jacket and matching pants, she hid whatever hint of a bump she had at the time while singing “The Champion” with Ludacris. The 7-time Grammy winner sang at talk shows over the course of her pregnancy as well, performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Ellen DeGeneres Show and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She has clearly never let pregnancy stop her from performing up a storm — and she won’t let her little ones stop her from it either! Underwood launches her Cry Pretty tour in May. Carrie Underwood's Maternity Fashion

For more of Underwood’s onstage maternity looks, take a look at the video above.

