



Party of six! Carson Daly’s wife, Siri Daly (née Pinter), is pregnant with the couple’s fourth child together.

“Siri Daly, my incredibly wife, she is gearing up for a big spring because that is when she’s going to give birth to our fourth and newest member of the Daly family,” the Today host, 46, said on the third hour of the NBC show. “That’s right, she’s pregnant. I love you. Have a great weekend everybody.”

The Voice host, who already shares Jackson, 10, Etta, 7, and London, 5, with the chef, 38, added, “We’re thrilled. We have the best family. We have a lot of fun, so we thought, ‘Why not? Let’s have another one.’”

As his cohosts hugged him, Carson joked, “You should hug Siri, not me. I’ve done very little in this situation.”

Siri shared the news on Instagram with a baby bump pic, writing, “As a fan of even numbers, I’m thrilled to share with you that @carsondaly and I are expecting Baby #4! I’ve always dreamed of a big family and feel beyond thankful for this miraculous blessing. And a huge congrats to my 10 year-old son, who is totally going to raise this kid for me. Right? Now if you’ll excuse me, my daily bagel is calling.”

In March, the Last Call With Carson Daly host admitted that he was “scared of loving” his children too much following his mother’s 2017 death.

“My mom especially loved me so much,” he said on the Today show at the time. “It was almost too much. And I know that now because when she died, the hurt was a transference of the love. It hurt so much because I’m so bummed that that love isn’t there anymore. And that’s a byproduct of her love for me.”

The California native went on to explain, “That’s the greatest gift you can give your kids, but it’s scary. It’s a scary proposition too. I find myself falling in love with my kids, and I almost want to put a little bit of a guard there out of fear.”

One month after Daly’s mother, Pattie Daly Caruso, died of a heart attack, his stepfather passed away. The New Year’s Eve With Carson Daly host wrote on Instagram at the time: “The greatest man we ever knew. Our hero. He exemplified great faith, loyalty to family & hard work. He provided us all with so much. We’re grateful. His legacy lives on in all of us & anyone who had the pleasure of meeting him. He’s reunited with mom now. Our faith remains strong. Thanks for your continued thoughts and prayers.”

He and the Siriously Delicious author wed in 2015.

