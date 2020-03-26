Another one! Carson Daly and Siri Daly (née Pinter) welcomed baby No. 4, their third daughter, on Thursday, March 26.

“Daly Planet Exclusive,” the Voice host began the birth announcement of the couple’s daughter, Goldie Patricia Daly, via Instagram. “Go Go and mom are doing great.”

Their new bundle of joy was born at 4:08 p.m. ET and weighed 8.2 pounds, measuring 20 inches long.

“The Daly family wants to send a special shout out to the incredibly brave & selfless medical staff at our hospital in New York and also the many courageous people on the front lines of this dreadful virus,” he added.

“We thank God not only for the safe birth of our daughter, but for their tireless work attending to so many in need,” Carson continued. “It is a bittersweet event for us as we are extremely grateful, but also mindful of this unparalleled time in our history. We appreciate your well wishes and ask that you join us in praying for the many suffering around the world. God Bless you all.”

The Today host, 46, announced his wife’s pregnancy news in September 2019, telling his cohosts: “Siri Daly, my incredibly wife, she is gearing up for a big spring because that is when she’s going to give birth to our fourth and newest member of the Daly family. That’s right, she’s pregnant. I love you. Have a great weekend everybody.”

The radio host, who previously welcomed Jackson, 10, Etta, 7, and London, 5, with the Siriously Delicious author, 39, went on to say, “We’re thrilled. We have the best family. We have a lot of fun, so we thought, ‘Why not? Let’s have another one.’”

The Today food contributor made her baby bump debut via Instagram that same day, writing: “As a fan of even numbers, I’m thrilled to share with you that @carsondaly and I are expecting Baby #4! I’ve always dreamed of a big family and feel beyond thankful for this miraculous blessing. And a huge congrats to my 10 year-old son, who is totally going to raise this kid for me. Right? Now if you’ll excuse me, my daily bagel is calling.”

Four months later, the couple revealed their baby-to-be’s sex. “I’m going to ask each of you to come up with a name for our fourth baby,” the Voice host told Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Jenna Bush Hager during a January “Dining With the Dalys” segment. “Due late March, March 23, so think of a name now while we cook.”

When Guthrie, 48, asked if the pair were expecting a boy or a girl, Siri gave her husband permission to share. “It’s a girl,” Carson announced, joking, “That’s better than hitting one of those golf balls that explodes pink.”

He and the Los Angeles native tied the knot in December 2015. “Families come in all shapes and sizes… but all you need is love,” the bride captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “This happened yesterday and it was the best day of my life. Merry Christmas Eve from my family to yours!”