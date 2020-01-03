Somebody to lean on! Catherine Giudici is so grateful to have her husband, Sean Lowe, around while she recovers from her C-section.

“This man is my partner for life,” the Washington native, 33, captioned a Thursday, January 2, Instagram Story selfie. “I haven’t been able to help much with the boys while I’m in surgery recovery but he’s been dad of the decade already and it’s only day two of 2020.”

The graphic designer, who joked that she is “surviving on love alone,” gave birth to their daughter, Mia, on December 23. She and the former Bachelor, 36, already share Samuel, 3, and Isaiah, 19 months.

“Mama, Mia,” Giudici captioned her first mother-daughter Instagram photo at the time.

Lowe added with a post of his own: “I’ve always wanted a daddy’s girl and now I’ve got her. Mia is healthy, Mama is doing great, and God is so good!”

The former ABC personalities didn’t find out the sex of their third child until her arrival — but the couple have been vocal in the past about wanting a daughter.

“I get asked all the time whether we’re done in the kiddo dept, so here’s your answer: Not until Samuel and Isaiah have a baby sister bossing them around,” Giudici wrote on Instagram in February. “SEAN LOWE, I WANT A GIRL.”

In June 2018, her husband told Us Weekly exclusively that as much as he loved having two kids, they were “probably” going to keep trying for more. “It’s nice because with two kids you don’t stretch yourself too thin. You can show up at all the baseball games and dance recitals and things like that,” the Texas native explained. “But I would like to try to see if we could get a little girl that looks like mama. … Catherine was raised primarily by a single mom and then she has two sisters.”

The Bachelor alums met and fell in love on season 17 of the show and married in 2014. Samuel arrived two years later, followed by Isaiah in May 2018.