Slowing down! Catherine Giudici got back into the swing of things a little too quickly after welcoming her and Sean Lowe’s daughter, Mia, in December.

“I made some bad calls,” the graphic designer, 33, captioned a mother-daughter Instagram selfie on Thursday, January 9. “In the past couple days, we’ve done too much. I felt really good about my recovery and because of that, I thought I could just go back to what I was doing before surgery. Bad mistake.”

The Washington native, who also shares sons Samuel, 3, and Isaiah, 19 months, with the former Bachelor, 36, went on to write, “So, as a thank you to what my body has done over the last 9/10 months, I shall sit. All day. And hold this angel in my arms.”

In the sweet social media shot, the former reality star gazed down at her sleeping newborn.

Giudici gave birth to the infant via C-section on December 23. “Mama, Mia,” the Washington State University graduate captioned her first photo with the little one.

As for Lowe, the Texas native shared the news with a post of his own, writing, “I’ve always wanted a daddy’s girl and now I’ve got her. Mia is healthy, Mama is doing great, and God is so good!”

The Bachelorette alum has been a huge help during his wife’s recovery, she gushed on Instagram earlier this month. “This man is my partner for life,” Giduici wrote on January 2. “I haven’t been able to help much with the boys while I’m in surgery recovery but he’s been dad of the decade already and it’s only day two of 2020.”

The former ABC personalities met and fell in love on season 17 of The Bachelor and wed in 2014. After welcoming back-to-back baby boys in July 2016 and May 2018, Giudici was ready for a daughter.

“I get asked all the time whether we’re done in the kiddo dept, so here’s your answer: Not until Samuel and Isaiah have a baby sister bossing them around,” she wrote on Instagram in February. “SEAN LOWE, I WANT A GIRL.”