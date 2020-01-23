Full house! Catherine Giudici opened up about raising three little ones one month after her daughter Mia’s birth.

“I think the biggest challenge for me is it’s just somewhat heartwrenching to not be able to pick up my sons if they cry, but I know that that’s going to be passing,” the Bachelor alum, 33, told Us Weekly exclusively of Samuel, 3, and Isaiah, 20 months, on Wednesday, January 22, while promoting Kite Hill’s #DairyFreeBeautyChallenge. “I’m recovering physically from a major surgery and knowing that my big boys are very big cuddlers, I can’t physically pick them up or go upstairs too often, which is where their bedroom is. … I can’t do some things, but that will change.”

The former reality star and her husband, Sean Lowe, welcomed their third child in December. “Mama, Mia,” Giduici captioned an Instagram selfie from the hospital at the time.

The Bachelorette alum, 36, posted a sweet shot of his own, writing, “I’ve always wanted a daddy’s girl and now I’ve got her. Mia is healthy, Mama is doing great, and God is so good!”

The couple’s early days with the infant have been “somewhat routine,” Giudici told Us on Wednesday. “Literally, I’ve been perpetually pregnant or breast-feeding for the past four years of my life,” the Washington native explained. “Knowing what to expect in that newborn phase has been nice because you’re not worried in the middle of the night if they’re alive, you’re not stressing about the fact that you don’t sleep. You just anticipate what is going to happen, and it makes it a lot easier.”

Samuel and Isaiah have really “taken to” their little sister, which has made the transition to a family of five extra “sweet,” the former ABC personality added. “It’s been really nice to see my boys love on their little sister,” Giudici told Us.

While the graphic designer is still recovering from her C-section, she credits Kite Hill’s products and her decision to go dairy free with her higher “energy levels.” She gushed, “They’re making sure that I am alive and present for all of these really exciting things that are happening with my family.”

With reporting by Marc Lupo