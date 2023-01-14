No drama for this mama. Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska exclusively gave Us an update on where she stands with ex Adam Lind as they continue to coparent daughter Aubree.

“There’s no bad vibes and it’s just a very open relationship,” the MTV alum, 31, tells Us while promoting her new HGTV show, Down Home Fab, of her ex’s relationship with their 13-year-old daughter. “There’s no bad feelings. We see him sometimes and it’s totally fine.”

Despite their tumultuous coparenting relationship playing out on Teen Mom 2 for over a decade, Houska emphasizes that “there really is just no drama” with Lind, 33, anymore.

Viewers watched for years as the Aubree Says founder felt constantly hurt and disappointed by Lind, even after they split for good. (Houska went on to marry Cole DeBoer in 2016 and the pair have since welcomed three children together.) The hit MTV series often showed Houska’s disappointment and frustration at her ex’s apparent lack of interest in spending time with Aubree and his delinquency in paying child support.

Now, however, “I feel like everyone’s in a really good place,” the Lauriebelles designer says.

The mom of four, for her part, is gearing up for the premiere of her and DeBoer’s own HGTV show, Down Home Fab, which premieres on the network January 16.

While the South Dakota native does admit to feeling “nervous” about letting cameras back into her family’s life again, Houska points out that filming the home renovation series is a “completely different” experience than her time on Teen Mom 2. “I don’t worry about like what’s gonna be shown of us or my kids or anything like that,” she tells Us, adding that the show is very “lighthearted.”

Down Home Fab, which is made up of “six hour-long episodes,” per HGTV, will focus on the DeBoers’ home renovation business — and their life as a family of six.

“Chelsea’s bold vision will punch up each design plan, while Cole will serve as the hands-on project manager and jack-of-all-trades,” the show’s synopsis reads, noting that their family life on their Sioux Falls farm will also be featured throughout the series. (In addition to Aubree, Houska shares son Watson, 5, and daughters Layne, 4, and Walker, 24 months, with DeBoer.)

Houska’s two eldest children are also into home design, she and DeBoer tell Us.

“I love that [Aubree] has her own style. She was telling us the other day that she wants to redo her room and she just had, like, a very specific look and design and aesthetic that she wants to go with,” Houska gushes. “And I was like very proud because it was different, it wasn’t like what I would have normally picked for like a teen girl. She just has her own look and vibes.”

Watson, for his part, “likes power tools and … building Legos,” DeBoer shares. “So I feel like there’s some building going on up in there.”

Down Home Fab premieres Monday, January 16 at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV. It will also be available to stream on Discovery+ the same day.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi