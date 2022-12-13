Teen Mom 2 fans, get ready to see fan-favorite couple Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer back on the small screen! The reality stars teamed up for their own HGTV show, Down Home Fab, premiering in January 2023.
Credit: HGTV
The Aubree Says designer announced her departure from the MTV hit in November 2020 after 10 seasons of the show.
Credit: Courtesy of Chelsea Houska/Instagram
When Will ‘Down Home Fab’ Premiere?
The series will premiere on HGTV January 16, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT and will be available to stream on Discovery Plus the same day.
Credit: Courtesy downhomedeboers/Instagram
What Is the Premise of ‘Down Home Fab’?
After building their own dream house in 2020, Chelsea and Cole strike out to “continue their passion of building and designing while helping other couples do the same,” the show’s official synopsis reads on the HGTV website. The pair “hope to inspire couples who are willing to take a risk and appreciate the process of building something special from the ground up.”
Per HGTV, the series will be made up of “six hour-long episodes” that “will spotlight the couple's burgeoning renovation business.” As for the pair’s individual roles in their business, Chelsea will focus on her “bold vision” for design plans as Cole “serve[s] as the hands-on project manager and jack-of-all-trades.”
Credit: Courtesy of Chelsea DeBoer/Instagram
Will Chelsea and Cole’s 4 Kids Be Featured on the Show?
Aubree, Watson, Layne and Walker are all featured in the sneak peek of Down Home Fab, which Chelsea shared via Instagram on December 12. Fans will also catch a glimpse of the family’s own farmstead “with sweeping views and lots of animals,” per HGTV’s synopsis of the series.
Credit: HGTV
What Does the 1st Look of 'Down Home Fab' Reveal?
Chelsea takes HGTV cameras on a tour of her and Cole's home, describing her design style as "very South Dakota glam," explaining that she loves "cowhides and painting things black — anything a little bit different."
The trailer also depicts the couple's sweet relationship, as they call each other a "dream team" and laugh while attempting a (failed) high-five. Cameras are also there to capture the loving chaos of their large family and many farm animals.
Credit: Courtesy of Chelsea Houska/Instagram
What Have Chelsea and Cole Said About ‘Down Home Fab’?
“We have been working hard behind the scenes and cannot wait to get started renovating and designing homes for other couples in our area,” Chelsea wrote via Instagram in February while announcing their upcoming HGTV show. “Cole and I loved the process of designing our own home SO much so this has been a dream come true.”
Cole expressed his excitement for the first look at the series on December 12 via emoji. “🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼,” the Midwest native commented on his wife and HGTV’s joint post.
Credit: Courtesy of Chelsea DeBoer/Instagram
Will Any ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Make an Appearance?
TM2 fans will recognize Chelsea’s close friend Landon in the teaser — who looks stunned by a home renovation revelation. Chelsea’s beloved dad, Randy Houska, is also set to make an appearance on the show.