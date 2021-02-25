Moving on! Chelsea Houska’s family of six has gone through a major adjustment after her December 2020 Teen Mom 2 exit.

“I definitely feel like I’m a lot less stressed, I will say,” the former reality star, 29, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, February 24, while promoting her Aubree Says home goods line. “I truly loved the people I worked with. I loved my crew that came out here and that’s probably been the hardest part, not seeing them. [I] try to keep in touch with a lot of them.”

However, the South Dakota native emphasized that leaving the MTV show turned out to be “exactly what [she] needed right now.”

The esthetician, who is the mother of Aubree, 11, Watson, 4, Layne, 2, and Walker, 1 month, explained to Us, “I feel like that part of my life, that whole chapter, I’m ready to just close that up. I’m so grateful for it and had amazing experiences. I’m grateful for where I am now because of it, but I do feel like that is a chapter in my life that I’m ready to leave behind.”

The former MTV personality first felt the show’s absence when she gave birth to her youngest daughter — without a camera crew.

“It was nice, like, going to the hospital and not having to text people and be like, ‘We’re on our way,’” Houska told Us on Wednesday. “They’re always waiting for you when you walk in. It’s kind of nice that it’s been different this time for ourselves … because this could be our last baby. I really am trying to take in all these moments.”

One of the 16 and Pregnant alum’s former costars reached out to Houska after her departure and daughter’s birth. “I was going through unread messages today because when you have a kid, you’re not texting anybody back,” she explained. “I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, Kail[yn Lowry]. I just saw that you texted me, like, a week ago. And I’m so sorry. I’m just getting back to you.’”

The “Coffee Convos” podcast host, 28, also commented on the infant’s Instagram debut, writing, “OMG CONGRATULATIONS.”

Houska has yet to tune into any Teen Mom episodes since her exit. Since she and her husband, Cole DeBoer, recently moved into their home build, they don’t have cable. “I need to get it because I need good reality TV,” she said.