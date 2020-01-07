Baby bump debut! Chloe Sevigny is pregnant with her and her boyfriend Sinisa Mackovic’s first child and due in the spring, Us Weekly confirms.

The American Horror Story alum, 45, showed off her budding belly in a skintight dress while on a walk with the Karma art gallery director on Monday, January 6, in pictures published by TMZ. She and Mackovic kissed on their New York City stroll, cradling her bump.

The actress previously spoke about kids, admitting that “not having had a baby yet” has kept her skin looking youthful. She explained to W magazine in 2016: “I think the baby wear and tear and stress on your body is part of the reason why people say, ‘Why do you still look so young?’ I really think that that unfortunately ages women, especially when they have children in their 30s, not in their 20s. So I think, first and foremost, it’s that and genetics.”

The Massachusetts native added at the time: “And then I’m really into all the things they tell you to do, like moisturizing. I go to Dr. Colbert, who is this fancy dermatologist. I haven’t really gone the Botox route yet, but he does lasers and very expensive facials and stuff like that.”

The now-mom-to-be and Mackovic have been dating for more than a year. The Oscar nominee was last romantically linked to Luka Sabaat.

“I remember seeing this beautiful boy and being totally struck,” Sevigny told The Cut in February of Sabaat, 22. “He smiled at me and I melted. I was like, ‘Who is this kid?’ To me, it’s not about his style. It’s more about his energy and his vibe. I feel like it’s the same with me: People are always like, ‘Oh, she’s a style icon.’ But it’s like, there’s gotta be something else, you know?”

The model is best known for her roles in independent films, including American Psycho and Boys Don’t Cry, but the Golden Globe winner also starred in HBO’s Big Love from 2006 to 2011.

Sevigny wasn’t a fan of season 4 of the show, calling it “awful” in 2010. “I feel like it kind of got away from itself,” she told AVClub at the time. “The whole political campaign seemed to me very farfetched. I mean, I love the show, I love my character, I love the writing, but I felt like they were really pushing it this last season. And with nine episodes, I think they were just squishing too much in.”