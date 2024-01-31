Before welcoming her son, Vanja, Chloë Sevigny was concerned her age would prevent her from getting pregnant.

“I had tried other avenues and not had luck with them,” Sevigny, now 49, told Rolling Stone in an interview published on Wednesday, January 31. “So to naturally conceive at that age is kind of a miracle.”

Us Weekly confirmed in January 2020 that Sevigny was expecting her first baby with husband Siniša Mačković. At the time, Sevigny was 45 and was photographed baring her pregnant belly in a skintight dress in New York City. She gave birth in May 2020, two months after secretly marrying Mačković.

Nearly four years into motherhood, Sevigny told Rolling Stone that she “can’t imagine” life without Vanja. “It’s amazing just to have a baby,” she gushed. “I didn’t think it was going to happen to me.”

Sevigny faced an additional challenge with her pregnancy occuring at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I had a doctor that specializes in these ‘high-risk’ pregnancies, and there was a pressure to induce for the sake of the hospital staff because if you induced you could get a Covid test, and then the nurses and the hospital staff would feel more comfortable if you were negative, which is so crazy that that was something that was being encouraged,” she explained.

Sevigny also noted that motherhood can be a “complicated thing to talk about” in the public eye. “I hope people will be happy that it happened for me, but I also don’t want them to think it’s the be-all and end-all,” she said. “I even have friends that were like, ‘I have a great career. If I didn’t have a kid, then it would have been fine.’ I was like, ‘What?!’ Like, wow.”

Since welcoming her son, Sevigny’s primary focus has been on her family. While she hasn’t tuned in to TV in several years, Sevigny returns to the small screen on season 2 of FX’s Feud anthology, Capote vs. The Swans.

“I’m not really much of a TV person, period,” she shared. “I used to be really into Project Runway, but this was pre-baby, pre-husband, single life. I’ve never watched a Kardashian episode. It’s been a while.”

Three months after giving birth, Sevigny admitted that her pregnancy was a “happy accident,” telling emmy magazine that she once was uncertain about having a family. “I told my mom, ‘I don’t have enough patience to have a kid,’” she recalled in August 2020. “And she was like, ‘Don’t worry, that will come when you get one.’”

While adjusting to parenthood, Sevigny’s time management skills went out the window. “It will be 7 o’clock and I’m like, ‘What happened to the day? I haven’t even bathed. I haven’t bathed him,’” she said at the time. “I have always been good at managing a lot. But I don’t know what happened. That aspect of my personality is gone.”