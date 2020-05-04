Oh, baby! Chloë Sevigny has welcomed her first child with her boyfriend, Sinisa Mackovic, the actress’ publicist confirmed to Us Weekly on Monday, May 4. “All are healthy and happy,” the rep told Us. DailyMail was the first to report the news, sharing photos of Sevigny, 45, and Mackovic, 38, out with their child.

The icon debuted her baby bump in January while wearing a tight brown dress and strolling through New York City with the art gallery director. The couple kissed and cradled the American Horror Story alum’s budding belly.

Later that same month, the Big Love alum posted a sandy shot from her babymoon with the Croatia native, who she has been dating for more than a year. “#mocktailsandmoonbeams by papa @sinisamackovic,” Sevigny captioned an Instagram photo of herself in a blue and yellow bikini and straw hat.

“Our baby’s due in 8 days and we don’t have a name yet,” she told HommeGirl in an April 22 Instagram Live.

Prior to her pregnancy, the model credited her youthful skin with “not having had a baby yet.” She told W magazine in 2016: “I think the baby wear and tear and stress on your body is part of the reason why people say, ‘Why do you still look so young?’ I really think that that unfortunately ages women, especially when they have children in their 30s, not in their 20s. So I think, first and foremost, it’s that and genetics.”

The Massachusetts native went on to say, “And then I’m really into all the things they tell you to do, like moisturizing. I go to Dr. Colbert, who is this fancy dermatologist. I haven’t really gone the Botox route yet, but he does lasers and very expensive facials and stuff like that.”

Sevigny previously dated Luka Sabbat. She spoke about meeting the model, 22, in February 2019, telling The Cut, “I remember seeing this beautiful boy and being totally struck. He smiled at me and I melted. I was like, ‘Who is this kid?’ To me, it’s not about his style. It’s more about his energy and his vibe.”

The Oscar nominee added, “I feel like it’s the same with me: People are always like, ‘Oh, she’s a style icon.’ But it’s like, there’s gotta be something else, you know?”

Sevigny is best known for playing Nicolette Grant in Big Love from 2006 to 2011, as well as her roles in independent films, from Boys Don’t Cry to American Psycho.