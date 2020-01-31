Sun’s out, bump’s out! Chloë Sevigny put her bare baby bump on display in a Thursday, January 29, bikini picture.

“#mocktailsandmoonbeams by papi @sinisamackovic,” the pregnant actress, 45, captioned the Instagram photo of herself standing in sand with her hands on her hips. The Massachusetts native wore a yellow and blue bikini with a straw hat.

The American Horror Story alum debuted her budding belly earlier this month when she went for a New York City stroll with her boyfriend, Sinisa Mackovic. The Boys Don’t Cry star wore a skintight dress while walking with and kissing the art gallery director, who she has been dating for over a year.

In 2016, Sevigny said that “not having had a baby yet” is the secret to her youthful skin. “I think the baby wear and tear and stress on your body is part of the reason why people say, ‘Why do you still look so young?’” she explained to W magazine at the time. “I really think that that unfortunately ages women, especially when they have children in their 30s, not in their 20s. So I think, first and foremost, it’s that and genetics.”

The Oscar nominee added, “And then I’m really into all the things they tell you to do, like moisturizing. I go to Dr. Colbert, who is this fancy dermatologist. I haven’t really gone the Botox route yet, but he does lasers and very expensive facials and stuff like that.”

Prior to her relationship with Mackovic, Sevigny was linked to Luka Sabaat. “I remember seeing this beautiful boy and being totally struck,” she told The Cut in February 2019 of the model, 22. “He smiled at me and I melted. I was like, ‘Who is this kid?’ To me, it’s not about his style. It’s more about his energy and his vibe. I feel like it’s the same with me: People are always like, ‘Oh, she’s a style icon.’ But it’s like, there’s gotta be something else, you know?”

The Golden Globe winner winner started acting in 1995 and is best known for her roles in independent films, including American Psycho, as well as HBO’s Big Love.