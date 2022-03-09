Chloe Trautman Reveals Her Baby Plans After Wedding to Husband Chris Long

Next steps! Two weeks after her wedding to Chris Long, Chloe Trautman has babies on the brain.

“Yeah,” the Siesta Key star, 27, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, March 8, when asked whether she has baby fever. “Let’s say, after a year. It’s in God’s hands … but we’re definitely going to be conscious about things.”

The Florida native noted that while her husband, 31, “looks very young,” his 32nd birthday is approaching — as well as her 28th.

The MTV personality wed Long in February in Florida, three months after her partner proposed.

“We both kind of blacked out and I remember breaking down in tears and saying how crazy this is!” Trautman wrote via Instagram of her engagement in November 2021. “He asked me to marry him and I said YES! From the moment I met Chris I knew he was the one. I am in a state of pure bliss and I can’t believe I get to spend my life with my best friend!!!”

The reality star’s wedding day was “the most magical, special” one in the bride’s life, she gushed to Us on Tuesday.

“The wedding was pretty much a … four-day thing, so I’m still digesting,” the lifestyle blogger explained. “So many people were saying to me, ‘When things go wrong, just ignore it and just embrace your day.’ But my wedding day went so perfectly that I’m just grateful for such a magical evening.”

The ceremony’s 120 guests were instructed to wear “the colors of the earth,” Trautman went on to tell Us.

“You either had to be in shades of brown or shades of green,” she explained. “That was so funny seeing all my girlfriends being like, ‘I can’t find a green dress.’”

Trautman noted that after the cocktail hour and reception, she threw an afterparty with a surprise theme for Long.

“The first message that I ever messaged from Chris, he said something flirtatious to me and I responded with an alien emoji, which is very weird because I’ve never used the alien emoji ever before,” she said. “And it’s just kind of been, like, a running joke that that was my flirting back. … So [the party] was perfect.”

Siesta Key returns to MTV Thursday, March 10, at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

