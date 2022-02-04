With wife Lauren Bushnell and 7-month-old son Dutton at home, Chris Lane is a family man — but he didn’t always see himself that way.

“I never wanted kids,” the country singer, 37, told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, February 3. “I honestly never wanted to get married. None of that.”

The North Carolina native began dating the Bachelor alum, 32, in 2018, and she made him “want to change” his mindset. The Nashville residents wed in October 2019 and welcomed their baby boy in June 2021.

“The day [Dutton] was born, and I haven’t told anybody this, but I cried my eyes out, because I felt like I was praying, just, ‘Lord, thank you so much for not listening to me for all those years that I said I never wanted that,’” the songwriter said. “I wouldn’t have known what I was missing out on and it’s truly the best thing in the world. … I’m not even a crier.”

Lane went on to tell the outlet that Bushnell “wants a little girl eventually,” saying, “I want that for her. I prayed hard for a little boy, and I have that. So now I want what she wants.”

For now, the “Big, Big Plans” singer is loving life with Dutton, telling Us Weekly that having more kids used to sound like “the craziest thing in the world.”

Lane explained, “Now that he’s getting into that fun age and starting to sleep a little bit more, it definitely starts changing your mind and now I see how people forget how hard it is. Even though it’s still incredibly hard, I think you start realizing maybe [he] should … have someone to play with.”

As for Dutton’s current milestones, the University of North Carolina grad gushed at the time: “He did say ‘mama’ — at least Lauren is counting it as ‘mama.’ I heard that he was going to [have] the potential to say ‘dada’ first because they usually say the ‘d,’ but he has been saying ‘baba baba’ and ‘mama mama.’ And of course, she wanted to count it. So I’m gonna give it to her.”

Dutton is “getting closer” to crawling, the “Take Back Home Girl” singer told Us, adding, “He’s got a lot of personality that’s starting to show. The first five months, they don’t do much of anything. They’re just lying around. But he’s … starting to make loud screams and laughs and all kinds of stuff. He’s getting into a fun age. I feel like every day is something new that we’re seeing.”

