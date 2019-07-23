



He’s on the move! Chrissy Teigen shared a video of her and John Legend’s son, Miles, walking on Tuesday, July 23.

“I think I just got his first real steps,” the Bring the Funny judge, 33, captioned an Instagram Story upload. In the video, the 14-month-old walked to his mom with shaky steps while carrying a toy car.

“Good job!” the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model could be heard gushing from behind the camera. “You took a step! Good job. Go walk, go walk.”

The Cravings cookbook author has been teasing her son’s first steps for more than a month. “Soon!!!” she captioned a photo of the toddler standing up with the help of a table in June.

That same month, the EGOT winner, 40, opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about how close Miles was to walking. “It’ll be any day now,” Legend told Us at the time. “He’s, like, flirting with it every day, but he hasn’t fully taken a step on his own.”

Soon, the little one may be able to join in on the Ohio native’s favorite activity with his 3-year-old daughter, Luna — dancing to Christmas music, Marvin Gaye albums and Disney classics.

“Luna loves to dance,” he told Us in June. “We play music all the time. We have like dancing time in our little dining room with the record player in here. She loves that. I love that. It’s a lot of fun. Bonding through music is definitely big.”

He and his wife, who tied the knot in 2013, celebrated Luna’s 3rd birthday in April with a trip to Disneyland, while Miles rang in his 1st year at a bear-themed bash.

“‘I can’t believe I’m 1 today!!!!’” the Utah native captioned a May photo of her baby boy making a shocked face in his high chair. “Happy birthday to the absolute best baby boy I could ever imagine having.”

