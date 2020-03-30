A match made in heaven! Chrissy Teigen officiated her 3-year-old daughter Luna’s stuffed animal’s elaborate wedding on Sunday, March 29.

“The Wedding of Chloe and Nosh,” the Bring the Funny judge, 34, captioned an Instagram Live video at the time. “In case you missed it, here is the full wedding between Luna’s two favorite stuffed animals. Tissues recommended.”

The Cravings cookbook author gushed in the footage: “It’s a beautiful day out. It’s a good day for a wedding. I don’t know if many of you have been to a wedding between stuffed animals, but I have found that they are everlasting.”

The Utah native took her spot at the altar as the outdoor wedding’s officiant. Her mom, Vilailuck Teigen, followed her down the aisle, scattering flowers as she went. Luna then walked the stuffed lamb and rabbit down while processional music played.

“Thank you for gathering here today on this very special day,” Chrissy said. “The sun is high. It’s a beautiful day, well-deserved in what has become 26 weeks of an incredible relationship. … It was unexpected at first, as there were many different animals in the house. But who knew that Chloe and Nosh would get along so well? They loved each other since the first second they laid eyes on each other and they never spent a night apart.”

Her husband, John Legend, nodded along from the audience before joining the model at the altar to sing Chloe and Nosh’s “favorite song,” Selena Gomez‘s “Can’t Keep My Hands to Myself.”

The couple also share their 22-month-old son, Miles, and the toddler walked over to try and grab his sister’s stuffed animals at one point. She pulled them back, joined her parents in an “honored tradition” of sand-joining for Chloe and Nosh, then made them kiss.

The EGOT winner and his wife are self-quarantining with their family amid the coronavirus pandemic. Chrissy has been documenting their social distancing on social media, from exchanging banana bread for romaine lettuce to FaceTiming with Ellen Degeneres.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.